Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A switch-up in the top five.

• Details on a prospect who will be deciding Tuesday.

• One less name on the list.

And more.

Click here to read the top nine.

To view the top nine you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.