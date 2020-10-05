The return from a torn ACL has not been entirely smooth for former NC State star and third-year Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb. He sustained the injury during his second season, robbing him of a chance to follow-up a stellar rookie campaign in 2018 during which he set a franchise record with 12 sacks. After three games without a sack this year, Chubb broke free on Thursday night when he helped the Broncos gets its first win of the year by making 2.5 sacks in a 37-28 triumph at the New York Jets. Chubb also had five quarterback hurries.

Chubb's final sack of New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold helped clinch Denver's first win of the season. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

“If you talk to anybody who’s had [ACL surgery], it takes a little longer before you feel 100 percent,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday evening. “Bradley is fighting through that, some of it is mental. This guy is a warrior and he’s going to continue to get better and better.” Chubb missed time during training camp with pain in the knee that was operated on to repair his ACL. "Just all the things I've done up until this point to help the team win and to finally get in the win column after everything just feels amazing," Chubb said. "It's hard to really soak it all in at one time, and it just makes you hungry for the next win. ... I'm looking forward to just stacking these wins and these sacks and just hoping everything else comes. It's going to be good."

Pack In Pros Week 4

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 66 snaps at center for the 1-3 Vikings in their 31-23 road win over the Houston Texans … Minnesota ran for 162 yards and 4.1 yards per rush, and surrendered three sacks and three quarterback hurries.

Garrett Bradbury was PFF's #1 graded center in Week 4, clocking in a 84.1 grade. #DontFearTheReacher pic.twitter.com/tasV8IuKDX — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) October 5, 2020

Garrett Bradbury rocking out pic.twitter.com/wzZeF2DhkZ — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) October 4, 2020



QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Was active but did not play in the 3-1 Colts' 19-11 win at the Chicago Bears ... On the season has played two games and is 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in the 2-2 Panthers’ 31-21 home win over the Arizona Cardinals … Made six tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and broke up a pass while playing 56 of 57 snaps on defense and adding another rep on special teams … Has 17 tackles (14 solo and two for loss) and a pass breakup on the season and has played every defensive snap for Carolina thus far.

Juston Burris with two nice plays in a row. Step-for-step in coverage there, plus he had a great block shed for a tackle just before that. — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) October 4, 2020

Big time play by Juston Burris here. Could have gone for a big gain, but Burris sheds the block and makes the stop.#KeepPounding #AZvsCAR pic.twitter.com/D3W2jTAQUm — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) October 4, 2020

Low throw, but Juston Burris is flying. Would’ve stopped Larry Fitzgerald in any case.#KeepPounding #AZvsCAR pic.twitter.com/v4QYlNbTyF — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) October 4, 2020

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Started at weakside linebacker and tallied five tackles (three solo) ... Had 2.5 sacks and two additional tackles for loss plus five quarterback hurries in 1-3 Denver’s 37-28 win at the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football... Played 48 of 68 snaps on defense … Has 11 tackles (four for loss and 2.5 sacks) and eight quarterback hurries in four games, all starts. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 2-2 Raiders lost 30-22 at home to the Buffalo Bills ... Punted once for a season-long 57 yards with a net of 19 yards ... For the season, he has nine punts for an average of 44.2 yards (net is 35.6 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-2-1 Bengals’ 33-25 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-3 Jaguars road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 0-2 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Jacksonville Jaguars: The veteran kicker has not played yet this year, but was signed by the Jaguars this past week ... He was not active for Sunday's loss to the Bengals. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 0-4 Giants’ 17-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams … Was in on 15 plays on defense (out of 57) and three more on special teams ... For the season has two tackles (one solo). RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran nine times for 24 yards with a long of 12 and caught all three passes thrown his way for eight yards during the Colts' win … Also returned four punts for a total of 42 yards ... Played 25 snaps on offense and eight on special teams ... Through three games, has 16 receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown, plus 23 carries for 73 yards and one score ... Has returned nine punts for 94 yards, an average of 10.4 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Earned the start at nickel in the 2-2 49ers' 25-20 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football … Had three tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup ... Played 59 defensive snaps (out of 62) and added eight reps on special teams ... Has played in three games this year and has six tackles (three solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo) in the Jaguars' defeat … Played 74 of 75 snaps on defense and added four more reps on special teams … Has 34 tackles (21 solo) on the season while starting all four contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Missed the second of at least three games after being place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury ... Chargers fell to 1-3 with a 38-31 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... For the season, he has three (two solo) tackles in two games. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: The Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs was pushed back to Monday after a positive COVID-19 test for quarterback Cam Newton ... For the season, he has one reception for seven yards in three games DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: After playing in the first two games of the season, McGill was not active for the second week in a row ... Philadelphia improved to 1-2-1 with a win at San Francisco on Sunday night … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Tennessee ... Thus far, Murchison has not been one of the identified cases on the team ... Has one tackle in two games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched four tackles (two solo) in Cincinnati’s win ... Played 43 of 68 snaps on defense and added 15 more reps on special teams … Has 22 tackles (12 solo) on the season, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

I see you Germaine Pratt pic.twitter.com/Bz1Um1nSH0 — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) September 27, 2020

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played 15 out of 68 snaps on offense and added six more on special teams in theJags’ loss ... Jacksonville ran for 89 yards and 4.5 yards per carry ... It allowed three sacks and five quarterback hurries. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 16 of 29 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown in the 3-1 Colts’ win … Finished with a QB rating of 86.9 … Also ran three times for a cumulative loss of four yards ... For the season, he has completed 88 of 111 passes (72.7 percent) for 984 yards and four scores with two picks, and has rushed for two yards on eight attempts ... Has a QB rating of 97.3 ... Fifth in the NFL in passing completion percentage (minimum 10 attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers' game against Tennessee was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on the Titans' roster … Has two receptions for five yards and two carries for three yards in three games. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Was not active in 1-2 Washington’s 34-20 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … Has one tackle in two games this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman made a solo tackle in the 49ers' loss ... Played 11 out of 62 defensive snaps ... Has two tackles (one solo) in three games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played 52 of 57 snaps on offense, and added three reps on special teams in the 2-2 Cardinals’ loss at the Panthers … Arizona ran for 129 yards and 5.6 yards per carry, and surrendered a sack and three quarterback hurries. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs was pushed back to Monday after a positive COVID-19 test for quarterback Cam Newton.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starting receiver caught one of four passes thrown his way for five yards in 3-0 Green Bay’s 37-30 road win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football … Played 57 of 62 snaps on offense … Has eight receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown through three contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 24 of 34 passes for 360 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, plus added four carries for five yards, in the 4-0 Seahawks’ 31-23 win at the Miami Dolphins ... Accumulated a sterling passer rating of 112.4 … Has completed 103 of 137 passes (75.2 percent, tops in the NFL among QBs with more than 10 pass attempts) for 1,285 passing yards with a league-leading 16 TDs just two picks ... Added 95 rushing yards on 18 rushes on the season and posted a league-leading QB rating of 136.7 ... Is third in the NFL for passing yards.

.@DangeRussWilson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month!



🗞: https://t.co/CbSMeX9l3D pic.twitter.com/QJ1a1AhcXr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 1, 2020

Highest-graded players in the NFL:



1. Aaron Rodgers - 95.6

2. T.J. Watt - 93.8

3. Russell Wilson - 93.6 pic.twitter.com/svz6nbFEQL — PFF (@PFF) October 4, 2020