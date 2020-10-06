Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after three games, during which NC State is 2-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 24-41-275-2-3

Sophomore: 40-60-501-5-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (1.1 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 31-213-4 (43.4 percent)

Sophomore: 61-273-2 (55.6 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 26-343-5 (40.6 percent of catches, 44.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 12-123-0 (18.8 percent/15.9 percent)

Sophomore: 21-265-1 (32.8 percent/34.1 percent)

Freshman: 5-45-0 (7.8 percent/5.8 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 6 (6 receiving)

Junior: 6 (4 rushing, 2 passing)

Sophomore: 8 (2 rushing, 1 receiving, 5 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 355 (25.9 percent)

Junior: 399 (29.1 percent)

Sophomore: 573 (41.8 percent)

Freshman: 45 (3.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 546 (51.4 percent)

Junior: 361 (26.3 percent)

Sophomore: 200 (15.8 percent)

Freshman: 50 (6.5 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 10

Junior: 9

Sophomore: 15

Freshman:1

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 6

Sophomore:3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 4

Junior - 1

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 9 (8.0 percent)

Junior: 66 (30.7 percent)

Sophomore: 106 (49.3 percent)

Freshman: 34 (15.8 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 4.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 10.0

Sophomore: 11.5

Freshman: 3.5

Interceptions:

None

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2