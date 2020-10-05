Watch and listen: Dave Doeren's Virginia game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game four at Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) beat No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 Saturday in its first road win against a ranked opponent since 2017.
Video and audio of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Virginia game week
Full Audio
