 Watch and listen: Dave Doeren's Virginia game week Monday press conference
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 11:48:59 -0500') }} football

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game four at Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) beat No. 24 Pittsburgh 30-29 Saturday in its first road win against a ranked opponent since 2017.

Video and audio of the availability:

Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Virginia game week

Full Audio


