 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 20
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 07:20:18 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 20

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 20.



NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Bailey Hockman
NC State will turn to redshirt junior Bailey Hockman at quarterback. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren knows the UNC game is always emotional

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s UNC game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Changes on offense

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers bounces back with his best game of the season

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to start against UNC. How much has he improved?

• Fayetteville Observer — Bailey Hockman is getting a second chance to start at QB for NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — Five things to watch as NC State prepares for upcoming basketball season

• Technician — Volleyball takeaways: Wolfpack on verge of first win

• Technician — Receives earn high marks in win against Duke

• Technician — Linebackers shine, earn high grades once more in win over Blue Devils

• Technician — Commentary: Is it time to resume the Finley dynasty

• GoPack.com — Pair from Pack earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

