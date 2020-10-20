The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren knows the UNC game is always emotional
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Duke
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s UNC game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Changes on offense
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers bounces back with his best game of the season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to start against UNC. How much has he improved?
• Fayetteville Observer — Bailey Hockman is getting a second chance to start at QB for NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — Five things to watch as NC State prepares for upcoming basketball season
• Technician — Volleyball takeaways: Wolfpack on verge of first win
• Technician — Receives earn high marks in win against Duke
• Technician — Linebackers shine, earn high grades once more in win over Blue Devils
• Technician — Commentary: Is it time to resume the Finley dynasty
• GoPack.com — Pair from Pack earn ACC Player of the Week honors
Tweets Of The Day
Are you ready?— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 19, 2020
More to come ... @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/V3T5gPUZCT
It's a week of "Rivalry Like, not Hate," and only The OG can bring #NCState and #UNC together.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 19, 2020
We are getting State people to say one nice thing about Carolina and vice versa.
It was easy (or relatively) for @gopacknow#SaySomethingNice pic.twitter.com/mueYtUkqYF
It was a standout Saturday for these Players of the Week!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 19, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/HiqUGhnRk5 pic.twitter.com/2jgOGEtBaM
👀 We’ve got some major movement this week in my #ACC Power Rankings! Cream is starting to rise to the top. ☕️— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 19, 2020
How are you feeling about where your team is??? pic.twitter.com/Zxu9qC7j85
Interesting matchup between NC State and UNC... Tar Heels are the most explosive offense in the nation, but kinda ordinary in other areas on offense. As long as NC State can limit big plays, Wolfpack has a chance pic.twitter.com/hT8dwUKikz— Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) October 20, 2020
Congratulations to our 5 Big 22 Finalists!— Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) October 19, 2020
Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21)
Caleb Hood (@calebhood05)
Elijah Metcalf (@elijah_metcalf)
Jordan Poole (@jordan_poole03)
Travali Price (@Travali18)
Voting for Player of the Year starts Friday!
#PackPros #DLineU pic.twitter.com/r7a8fCKQwe— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 19, 2020
From 1999-2009, where does Torry Holt rank in the NFL in Receiving Yards? 🤔#Holt4HoF #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/fP4K0LpGF2— Torry Holt for the NFL Hall of Fame (@Holt4HoF) October 19, 2020
I am excited to announce that I have committed to @NCState. I look forward to be a member of @NCStateBaseball in 2022. #Pack9 @PerfectGameUSA @PG_Scouting @NCStateBaseball ! Can’t wait !! pic.twitter.com/XLi8lQ7x4B— Robert Evans (@RobertEvans2022) October 20, 2020
NCHSAA 3A State Champ Emma Hastings from @Swim_ECA Makes Verbal Commitment to In-state NC State @packswimdive https://t.co/6RlPrYY0Wd— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) October 20, 2020
I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play D1 volleyball at NC State University in fall 2022. Huge thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, friends, and my family for supporting me. GO PACK!🐺❤️🏐 pic.twitter.com/EuNCL5g2HK— Ava Brizard (@ava_brizard) October 19, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook