NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game six against UNC in Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon on ESPN.

NC State (4-1, 4-1 ACC) beat Duke 31-20 at home Saturday. The Wolfpack is now ranked No. 23 ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and third in the ACC standings.

Video and audio of the availability: