Before the Indianapolis Colts kicked off against the Cincinnati Bengals, former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers was facing tough scrutiny over his recent performances. On ESPN's NFL preview show, former NFL coach Rex Ryan led the criticism. "Philip Rivers was an outstanding quarterback, but right now he's too slow," Ryan said. He later added: "His arm isn't what is used to be. He's still gutsy, competitive, fiery, he's all that stuff you want in a leader, but he just can't move anymore. … It's like how long are you going to wait until you replace him? To me, he's part of the problem, he's not part of the solution. That's just how I feel about him. I love Philip Rivers, but it's time." Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss quickly agreed with Ryan, but they were not alone. Rivers admitted to reading the Indianapolis media's criticisms of his play, but not necessarily feeling slighted or motivated to perform.

Still, Rivers did produce Sunday, completing 29 of 44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. That produced a quarterback rating of 105.4, and it also earned him a nomination for the FedEx Air Player of the Week laurel. It was the first time since week one where Rivers had thrown for more than 300 yards, and it was also his first contest this year with multiple touchdown passes.

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 6

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 56 snaps at center for the 1-5 Vikings in their 40-23 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons … Minnesota ran for 32 yards and 2.5 yards per rush, and surrendered a sack and eight quarterback hurries.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Was active but did not play in the 4-2 Colts' 31-27 loss at the Cleveland Browns ... On the season, he has played in two games and is 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in the 3-3 Panthers’ 23-16 home loss to the Chicago Bears … Had four tackles (two solo) while playing 43 snaps on defense and adding eight reps on special teams … Left the game with a rib injury ... Has 19 tackles (14 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had four tackles (one solo), including a sack that forced a fumble, and added a hurry on the quarterback during the 2-3 Broncos' 18-12 win at the New England Patriots ... Played 48 out of 57 defensive snaps … Has 15 tackles (10 solo, five for loss with 3.5 sacks) and nine quarterback hurries in five games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 3-2 Raiders had a bye week ... For the year, he has 11 punts for an average of 45.8 yards (net of 38.7 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-4-1 Bengals’ 31-27 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-5 Jaguars' 34-16 home loss to the Detroit Lions. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 1-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Hauschka was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 1-5 Giants’ 20-home win over Washington ... Made a season-high four tackles (one solo) … Was in on 27 plays on defense (out of 73) and four more on special teams ... For the season, he has six tackles (two solo) in six contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve caught five of six passes thrown his way for 27 yards during the Colts' win … Also returned two punts for 17 yards ... Played 21 snaps on offense and three on special teams ... Through five games, he has 23 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, plus 26 carries for 81 yards and one score ... Has returned 12 punts for 118 yards, an average of 9.8 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Was not active in the 3-3 49ers' 24-16 home win over the Los Angeles Rams ... Has played in three games this year (one start) and has six tackles (three solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made nine tackles (eight solo) in Jacksonville's loss … Played all 77 snaps on defense and added three more on special teams … Has 45 tackles (31 solo) on the season while starting all six contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Will miss a third straight game Monday night, when the 1-3 Chargers play at the New Orleans Saints after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury ... For the season, he has three tackles (two solo) in two games. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Was active but did not play in the 2-3 Patriots' home loss to the Denver Broncos ... On the season, he has one reception for seven yards in four games in which he was active. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: After playing in the first two games of the season, McGill was on the protected practice squad list for the fourth week in a row ... Philadelphia fell to 1-4-1 with a 30-28 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries in one appearance on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans remained undefeated at 5-0 with a 42-36 overtime at home over the Houston Texans ... Murchison played eight snaps on defense and five on special teams but did not have a tackle ... Has three stops (one solo) in four games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched two solo tackles, including one for loss, in Cincinnati’s loss ... Played 37 of 63 snaps on defense and added 15 more reps on special teams … Has 30 tackles (19 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve offensive lineman played three snaps on special teams in the Jaguars' loss to the Lions ... Has played in every Jacksonville game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 29 of 44 passes for 371 yards with three interceptions and one interception in the 4-2 Colts’ loss … Finished with a QB rating of 105.4 … Also ran once for a one-yard loss ... For the season, he has completed 138 of 198 passes (69.7 percent) for 1,598 yards and seven scores with five picks, and has rushed for no yards on 10 attempts ... Has a QB rating of 93.0 ... Ranks seventh in the NFL for passing yards and ninth for passing completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve played five snaps on offense and eight on special teams in the 5-0 Steelers' 38-7 home win over the Cleveland Broncos … Has two receptions for five yards and two carries for three yards in five games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Reserve defensive end played a snap on defense and also 16 on special teams in Washington's loss ... Has two tackles (one for loss) in four games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman logged 12 snaps on defense in the 49ers' win ... Has four tackles (three solo) in five games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: The 3-2 Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started and played all 57 snaps at center, the second time Thuney lined up at the pivot this year ... Also added two plays on special teams in the Patriots' loss ... New England ran for 117 yards and 4.7 yards per rush, and surrendered four sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

