 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 19
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 07:17:33 -0500') }}

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 19.

NC State Wolfpack football linebacker Vi Jones head coach Dave Doeren
Linebacker Vi Jones (31) has helped Dave Doeren's squad get ranked for the first time this season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 31, Duke 20

• The Wolfpacker — NC State facing injury questions at several positions

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Duke with former NC State DE Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves into the AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Devin Leary will be out 4-8 weeks

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Duke

• The Wolfpacker — David Cutcliffe: ‘NC State will win a lot of games’

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State QB Devin Leary out 4-8 weeks after having surgery for broken fibula

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State,UNC football both ranked entering rivalry game for first time since 1993

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State sophomore Devin Leary to miss 4-8 weeks after breaking fibula against Duke

• Technician — NC State men’s soccer continues losing streak in close match with Navy

• Technician — Duke takeaways: Injuries may mar NC State dark-horse aspirations

• Technician — With Leary out for four to eight weeks, can Hockman step up?

• Technician — Women’s cross country takes second in tri-meet, men finish third

• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball falls short again against Tar Heels, remain winless

• GoPack.com — Pack enters national rankings

• GoPack.com — Evans record 1,000 career kill against North Carolina

• GoPack.com — NC State comes up short to visiting Navy, 2-1

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

