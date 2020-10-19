The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 31, Duke 20
• The Wolfpacker — NC State facing injury questions at several positions
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Duke with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves into the AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Devin Leary will be out 4-8 weeks
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Duke
• The Wolfpacker — David Cutcliffe: ‘NC State will win a lot of games’
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State QB Devin Leary out 4-8 weeks after having surgery for broken fibula
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State,UNC football both ranked entering rivalry game for first time since 1993
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State sophomore Devin Leary to miss 4-8 weeks after breaking fibula against Duke
• Technician — NC State men’s soccer continues losing streak in close match with Navy
• Technician — Duke takeaways: Injuries may mar NC State dark-horse aspirations
• Technician — With Leary out for four to eight weeks, can Hockman step up?
• Technician — Women’s cross country takes second in tri-meet, men finish third
• Technician — Wolfpack volleyball falls short again against Tar Heels, remain winless
• GoPack.com — Pack enters national rankings
• GoPack.com — Evans record 1,000 career kill against North Carolina
• GoPack.com — NC State comes up short to visiting Navy, 2-1
Tweets Of The Day
NC State is now ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 18, 2020
Party like it’s 1993. State and UNC will clash with both teams ranked for the first time in 27 years. https://t.co/uLPT6AdFzp— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 18, 2020
Holdin' strong with 6 teams in the @AP_Top25! pic.twitter.com/OTHDmqTR9n— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 18, 2020
nah, don’t rank us. we like being underdogs. https://t.co/m771S4Qbdt— Jaylon Scott 🐺 (@HunchoJ5) October 18, 2020
.@DevinLeary1 had surgery on a broken fibula this morning and will be out 4-8 weeks. Surgery went well, but know he would appreciate your thoughts & prayers, #WPN. pic.twitter.com/4JUhD1449F— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 18, 2020
Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Never question God’s timing, but best believe the bounce back will be greater than ever! 🙏🏼— DLeary (@DevinLeary1) October 18, 2020
Update on #NCState QB Devin Leary: https://t.co/lIWBetLYAl— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 18, 2020
Three key plays from win over #Duke:https://t.co/erfQu4X59g
This was an important third-down conversion. It was also a great throw by Devin Leary.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 18, 2020
That type of throw is what State will miss without Leary pic.twitter.com/2qcG2bEQpF
An update on @PackFootball matchup with UNC. Game will air on ESPN. #GoPack #HTT https://t.co/acVJbfykN5— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 18, 2020
We did what we do #HTT#CountOnMeNC pic.twitter.com/XuuF2u6vj5— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 19, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
