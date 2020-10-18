Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 31-20 win over Duke in Carter-Finley Stadium.

-Wolfpack's defense comes up big with a second-half shutout, three interceptions despite setbacks.

-Evaluating the quarterback situation following Devin Leary's injury in the third quarter.

-Game balls for the MVPs of the game.

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!