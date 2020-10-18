That means the most optimistic timeline could put him back in action for the Pack's last three regular-season games, starting with Liberty Nov. 21.

NC State Wolfpack football announced Sunday that redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary suffered a broken fibula in yesterday's 31-20 win over Duke. The signal-caller underwent a successful surgery Sunday morning, but will be out four to eight weeks.

Leary was 14-of-24 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown in yesterday's win before getting hurt late in the third quarter.

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman, who actually opened the season as the Pack's starting quarterback due to Leary getting caught in contact tracing protocol and missing 20 days of preseason camp, came on in relief and completed 4 of 7 passes against Duke for 43 yards, including the touchdown to Thayer Thomas that put the Pack up 28-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

On the year, Hockman has played in three games (two starts) and completed 27 of 46 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions. In four appearances, Leary was 65-of-109 passing for 879 yards, eight scores and two picks, and most importantly NC State was 3-0 with his as the starter under center.

Leary did send a message out via Twitter early Sunday morning, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.