TheWolfpacker - Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight

Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight
Here are some of the tweets regarding NC State Wolfpack football's 31-20 home win over Duke:
How ‘bout that Wolfpack!!! pic.twitter.com/aTPR0z2aW3— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 17, 2020
Ponder this: state played without its two starting safeties, starting QB, and were down two linemen and still won by 11— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) October 18, 2020
My seventh-grader was nine months old the last time NC State beat Duke in football.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 17, 2020
It was a good run @TheBenSwain @laurakeeley @imikewilliams
Dave Doeren had a strong halftime message for his team. The Wolfpack scored 17 unanswered points after that. pic.twitter.com/oQvj7UYXSk— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 18, 2020
For the first time under Dave Doeren, NC State overcame a 10-point deficit in an ACC game to win. Going into Saturday, NC State was 0-30 in ACC play under Doeren when trailing by 10 points at any point via @ESPNStatsInfo— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 17, 2020
Under construction ... building something special 🚧 #HTT pic.twitter.com/n30MYgx8wT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 18, 2020
#HTT #justputtheballdown pic.twitter.com/HbrcwtZ831— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) October 18, 2020
Made the mistake of taking another look. Don't. Leary's left foot bent in a very unnatural way under his body.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) October 17, 2020
Doeren was pessmistic about Leary, saying he'd be out "for a while," but ankles can be funny that way: Armando Bacot and Andrei Svechnikov both suffered gruesome-looking injuries in the past year but were available to play again quickly. (Svechnikov never got the chance.)— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) October 17, 2020
Pretty good sign to see Devin Leary back out on the sideline, even in a walking boot.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) October 17, 2020
THAYER THOMAS WITH THE ONE-HANDED GRAB 😱 pic.twitter.com/YkGCK6seXy— ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 17, 2020
This blocked punt TD from @TheViJones and @MaxFish82 was a GAME CHANGER! 🐺@PackFootball | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/i7PBZPFP9z— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 17, 2020
State should just give the other team the ball at the 1 pic.twitter.com/pirqSHxsOc— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 17, 2020
You get a blocked punt for a touchdown.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 17, 2020
And you ... get a blocked punt for a touchdown!!! pic.twitter.com/JvUaMk4DEK
Almost...Gotta be quicker than that🤭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pYNFr9qRzv— Cecil Powell 🏈🔥🐐 (@CPowell_4) October 18, 2020
Just throw it up💪🏼— Thayer Thomas (@thayerthomas1) October 18, 2020
Keep on doubting us 👿 4-1
ON TO UNC !!!!— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) October 18, 2020
