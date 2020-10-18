 TheWolfpacker - Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Social media reaction: NC State beats Duke to win third straight

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Here are some of the tweets regarding NC State Wolfpack football's 31-20 home win over Duke:

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}