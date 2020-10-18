NC State moves into the AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
NC State Wolfpack football is now the No. 23 team in the country according to the Associated Press college football Top 25.
The Pack advanced to 4-1 with a 31-20 home win over Duke Saturday and is now third in the ACC standings behind the two remaining undefeated teams in the conference: No. 1 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.
It marks the first time NC State has earned a spot in the AP poll since week 11 of the 2018 season when the team was 6-2 following a 47-28 home win against Florida State.
The Wolfpack also earned its first appearance in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 22.
NC State's arrival in the AP Poll now sets up a ranked matchup with arch-rival No. 14 North Carolina in Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24. It will mark the first time since 1993 that the two schools are ranked in the AP Top 25 entering a head-to-head meeting.
The Wolfpack and the Tar Heels have both been ranked only twice in the 109 previous meetings of the rivalry that started in 1894. The first ranked matchup in the State-Carolina rivalry was in 1979.
NC State is now ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 18, 2020
Only twice: 1979 & '93, both in Raleigh.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020
Here’s where our teams stand after yesterday’s full slate!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 18, 2020
𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳: Standings are based on conference win percentages. pic.twitter.com/V9HYxqch1l
👀 instate rivalry game in Triangle this week featuring two ranked teams https://t.co/i6EwwyUAA4— Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) October 18, 2020
.@PackFootball has their eyes on the Top 25 after a 3rd-straight win! 👀🐺pic.twitter.com/QgRI349Kkz— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 18, 2020
Holdin' strong with 6 teams in the @AP_Top25! pic.twitter.com/OTHDmqTR9n— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 18, 2020
2️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣2️⃣#HTThttps://t.co/n7aoW4aWun— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 18, 2020
