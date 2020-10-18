NC State Wolfpack football is now the No. 23 team in the country according to the Associated Press college football Top 25.

The Pack advanced to 4-1 with a 31-20 home win over Duke Saturday and is now third in the ACC standings behind the two remaining undefeated teams in the conference: No. 1 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

It marks the first time NC State has earned a spot in the AP poll since week 11 of the 2018 season when the team was 6-2 following a 47-28 home win against Florida State.