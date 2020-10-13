The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers; NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren wishes NC State football could play Duke more often
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Duke game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Changes on lines
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State at Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Another standout performance for Russell Wilson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football hasn’t played Duke in 7 years. Why Dave Doeren wants that to change.
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State-Duke get rare football meeting
• Technician — ‘Special Teams U’: Christopher Dunn and Trenton Gill among college football’s best
• Technician — Men’s soccer goes 0-3 to start season: What we know from the trio of losses
• GoPack.com — Kevin Keatts interview ahead of first official basketball practice for 2020-21 season
• GoPack.com — TV affiliates for NC State vs. Duke for RSN
Some updated COVID testing numbers for @PackAthletics … a total of 7,784 tests have been administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff overall, yielding a total of 90 positives (1.13 pct).— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) October 12, 2020
That’s 2888 tests with 16 positives since our most recent update on 9/18.
Dave Doeren on the response after VT loss:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 12, 2020
"We don't play the game for comments on Twitter. We play the game for our families, we play the game because we want to be successful in life, we play the game because we love our brothers, we play the game because we love to compete."
Dave Doeren noted that Khalid Martin, who had the scary collision at Virginia Tech, is not likely to play again this year. However, he is doing very well in his rehab/recovery, Doeren noted.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 12, 2020
Junior nickel Tyler-Baker Williams will be back this Saturday against Duke according to NC State coach Dave Doeren.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 12, 2020
Tomorrow is the first official practice for the 2020-21 season.@JGravleySPORTS sat down with @CoachKeattsNCSU recently to preview what Coach is wanting to see in the next six weeks of practice. pic.twitter.com/WkPDn4fkaq— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 13, 2020
Pack Rewind 🎥: The Virginia Game— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 13, 2020
"For the love in this room." #HTT pic.twitter.com/irRQwjpvPp
Some early week line movement in our local games.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) October 13, 2020
UNC up to a 13.5 pt favorite nearly everywhere @ FSU
NC State up to a 5 pt favorite vs Duke in most spots.
Athletes will be granted a penalty-free, 1-time transfer starting in 2021, per proposal sent to DI Council & obtained by @SINow. It’s expected to pass in January.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2020
FB/BSK players must notify school of transfer by May 1 each year.
From @ByPatForde & me - https://t.co/cDj6ADiTCY
2022 Jai Smith says Kansas and NC State are the latest to reach out to the Bull City Prep (NC) forward. “Offer coming soon.” pic.twitter.com/RQsZ4MvEro— Justin Byerly (@JustinByerly) October 13, 2020
I am super excited to announce my commitment to NC State. I would like to thank my family and coaches that helped me get to where I am today. @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/upjdNFNr39— Brandon Novy (@novy_brandon) October 13, 2020
