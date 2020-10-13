 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 13.



NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and the Pack will host Duke on Saturday. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers; NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren wishes NC State football could play Duke more often

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Duke game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Changes on lines

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State at Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Another standout performance for Russell Wilson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football hasn’t played Duke in 7 years. Why Dave Doeren wants that to change.

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State-Duke get rare football meeting

• Technician — ‘Special Teams U’: Christopher Dunn and Trenton Gill among college football’s best

• Technician — Men’s soccer goes 0-3 to start season: What we know from the trio of losses

• GoPack.com — Kevin Keatts interview ahead of first official basketball practice for 2020-21 season

• GoPack.com — TV affiliates for NC State vs. Duke for RSN

• GoPack.com — NC State at UNC time set for Oct. 24

{{ article.author_name }}