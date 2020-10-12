Watch and listen: Dave Doeren's Duke game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game five against Duke in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET which will be regionally televised.
NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) beat Virginia 38-21 on the road Saturday. It was the third time the Wolfpack has won back-to-back ACC road games since 1970.
Video and audio of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Virginia game week
Full Audio
