NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game five against Duke in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET which will be regionally televised.

NC State (3-1, 3-1 ACC) beat Virginia 38-21 on the road Saturday. It was the third time the Wolfpack has won back-to-back ACC road games since 1970.

Video and audio of the availability: