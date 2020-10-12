When a game is on the line in the NFL, there may not be a better quarterback right now than former NC State star Russell Wilson. He proved that once again on Sunday, when he led the Seahawks to a 27-26 win at home over the Minnesota Vikings, firing a 6-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 15 seconds left in regulation on a fourth-and-goal play. The Seahawks remain undefeated on the season, standing 5-0. That was Wilson's 30th game-winning drive since 2012, most in the NFL in that time span. Seattle now has 14 wins in one-possession games since the beginning of the 2019 campaign, and no other team in the NFL has more than 10.

Pack In Pros Week 5

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started and played all 87 snaps at center for the 1-4 Vikings in their 27-26 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Minnesota ran for 201 yards and 4.9 yards per rush, and surrendered three sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Big reason why the #Vikings running game has been better over the past few weeks is the growth of center Garrett Bradbury. Watch him on this reach block with a little help from the left guard. pic.twitter.com/o2CvGmM8T3 — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 12, 2020

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Was active but did not play in the 3-2 Colts' 32-23 loss at the Cleveland Browns ... On the season, he has played in two games and is 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety in the 3-2 Panthers’ 23-16 road win at the Atlanta Falcons … Assisted on three tackles, made a key interception in the end zone and also broke up another pass while playing all 65 snaps on defense and adding 11 reps on special teams … Has 19 tackles (14 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Due to COVID-19 issues with the New England Patriots, that game was moved to this coming Sunday … Has 11 tackles (four for loss with 2.5 sacks) and eight quarterback hurries in four games, all starts. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 3-2 Raiders upset previously undefeated and defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-32 on the road ... Punted twice for an average and net of 53.0 yards, including a season long of 59 yards ... For the year, he has 11 punts for an average of 45.8 yards (net of 38.7 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-3-1 Bengals’ 27-3 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-4 Jaguars' 30-14 road loss at the Houston Texans. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 1-4 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Jacksonville Jaguars: Hauschka struggled in his season debut, missing a 24-yard field wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in the Jaguars' loss. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 0-5 Giants’ 37-34 loss at the Dallas Cowboys … Was in on 22 plays on defense (out of 66) and seven more on special teams ... For the season, he has two tackles (one solo) in five contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve ran three times for eight yards with a long of five and caught two of four passes thrown his way for 22 yards during the 3-2 Colts' 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns … Also returned a punt for seven yards ... Played 21 snaps on offense and two on special teams ... Through three games, he has 18 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown, plus 26 carries for 81 yards and one score ... Has returned 10 punts for 101 yards, an average of 10.1 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Was not active in the 2-3 49ers' 43-17 home loss to the Miami Dolphins ... Has played in three games this year (one start) and has six tackles (three solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made two solo tackles in Jacksonville's loss … Played 30 of 58 snaps on defense and added another on special teams … Was ejected from the game for targeting ... Has 36 tackles (23 solo) on the season while starting all five contests.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Will miss a third straight game Monday night, when the 1-3 Chargers play at the New Orleans Saints after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury ... For the season, he has three (two solo) tackles in two games. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Due to COVID-19, the Patriots' game against the Broncos was moved to Sunday ... On the season, he has one reception for seven yards in three games DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: After playing in the first two games of the season, McGill was on the protected practice squad list for the third week in a row ... Philadelphia fell to 1-3-1 with 38-29 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: The Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Tennessee ... Thus far, Murchison has not been one of the identified cases on the team ... Has one tackle in two games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched six tackles (five solo) in Cincinnati’s win ... Played 36 of 63 snaps on defense and added 14 more reps on special teams … Has 28 tackles (17 solo) on the season, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve offensive lineman played four snaps on special teams in the 1-4 Jaguars' 30-14 loss at the Houston Texans ... Has played in every Jacksonville game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards with two interceptions in the 3-2 Colts’ loss … Finished with a QB rating of 60.5 … Also ran once for a one-yard loss ... Became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 completions ... For the season, he has completed 109 of 144 passes (70.8 percent) for 1,227 yards and four scores with four picks, and has rushed for one yard on nine attempts ... Has a QB rating of 89.4 ... Ranks seventh in the NFL for passing completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts).

Frank Reich on Philip Rivers:



"He's playing good football. He's the least of my worries."



RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve played two snaps on offense and seven on special teams in the 4-0 Steelers' 38-29 home win over the Eagles … Has two receptions for five yards and two carries for three yards in four games. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Reserve defensive end had a solo tackle for a loss during 1-3 Washington's 30-10 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams ... Played five snaps on defense and 18 on special teams … Has two tackles (one for loss) in three games this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman made two solo tackles in the 49ers' loss ... Played 27 out of 67 defensive snaps and five more on special teams ... Has four tackles (three solo) in four games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played 37 of 75 snaps on offense, and added three reps on special teams in the 3-2 Cardinals’ 30-10 win at the New York Jets … Left the game with an elbow injury ... Arizona ran for 127 yards and 4.2 yards per carry, and surrendered a sack and one quarterback hurry. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: The Patriots' regularly scheduled game against the Broncos was moved back to Sunday due to a small COVID-19 outbreak at New England.