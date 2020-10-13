 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after four games, during which NC State is 3-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 24-41-275-2-3

Sophomore: 51-85-685-7-1

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.7 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 69-261-4 (38.7 percent)

Sophomore: 88-408-4 (60.5 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 30-429-7 (40.0 percent of catches, 44.7 percent of yards)

Junior: 14-153-0 (18.7 percent/15.9 percent)

Sophomore: 23-282-2 (30.7 percent/29.4 percent)

Freshman: 8-96-0 (10.7 percent/10.0 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 7 (7 receiving)

Junior: 7 (4 rushing, 2 passing, 1 defense)

Sophomore: 13 (4 rushing, 2 receiving, 7 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 441 (24.4 percent)

Junior: 523 (29.0 percent)

Sophomore: 725 (40.1 percent)

Freshman: 117 (6.5 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 654 (43.5 percent)

Junior: 496 (33.0 percent)

Sophomore: 272 (18.1 percent)

Freshman: 80 (7.9 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 14

Junior: 12

Sophomore: 21

Freshman: 3

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 6

Sophomore:3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 4

Junior - 1

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 11 (3.7 percent)

Junior: 83 (28.2 percent)

Sophomore: 144 (49.0 percent)

Freshman: 56 (19.0 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 5.0

Freshman: 2.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 10.5

Sophomore: 15.0

Freshman: 5.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 4

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

NC State Wolfpack football receiver Thayer Thomas
NC State redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas has 164 all-purpose yards. (ACC media)

Participation and snaps (game-by-game)

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 119 (72, 47, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 179 (DNP, 32, 75, 72)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 141 (30, 32, 50, 29)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 101 (17, 26, 27, 31)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 81 (29, 24, 16, 12)

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4)

Receiver

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 182 (37, 47, 59, 39)

Senior Emeka Emezie – 134 (35, 34, 65)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 142 (35, 37, 41, 29)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 101 (29, 32, 23, 17)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, DNP)

Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 70 (INJ, 22, 24, 24)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 49 (11, 18, 13, 7)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)

Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 19 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 6 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 122 (27, 34, 37, 24)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 123 (27, 22, 32, 42)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 68 (18, 18, 32, INJ)

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 23 (3, ST, ST, 20)

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 301 (72, 77, 83, 69)

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 300 (72, 76, 83, 69)

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 269 (56, 61, 83, 69)

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 220 (49, 51, 81, 39)

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 195 (16, 30, 83, 66)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 30 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30)

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3)

Defensive line

Junior Alim McNeill – 190 (44, 38, 57, 51)

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 132 (53, 35, 44, DNP)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 158 (40, 36, 44, 38)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 166 (55, 25, 38, 48)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 133 (33, 23, 36, 41)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 140 (32, 25, 34, 49)

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 34 (4, DNP, 6, 24)

Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 30 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30)

Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 12 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5)

Freshman Davin Vann - 7 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7)

Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 6 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 259 (70, 48, 76, 65)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 222 (65, 32, 65, 60)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 221 (58, INJ, 83, 80)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 153 (22, 39, 48, 44)

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 69 (27, 22, DNP, 20)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 40 (10, 10, 11, 9)

Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5, ST, ST)

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 319 (86, 60, 75, 98)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, INJ)

Junior Tanner Ingle – 84 (2, INJ, 54, 28)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 105 (1, 13, 21, 70)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)

Cornerback

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 227 (16, 44, 83, 84)

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 175 (42, 45, 28, 60)

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 183 (75, 33, 75)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 145 (89, 56, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 91 (DNP, 4, 14, 73)

Special teams only

Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn

Redshirt sophomore tackle Derrick Eason

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms

Redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman tight end Kam Walker

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams

Freshman cornerback Aydan White

——

{{ article.author_name }}