By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after four games, during which NC State is 3-1.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 24-41-275-2-3
Sophomore: 51-85-685-7-1
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-5-0 (0.7 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 69-261-4 (38.7 percent)
Sophomore: 88-408-4 (60.5 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 30-429-7 (40.0 percent of catches, 44.7 percent of yards)
Junior: 14-153-0 (18.7 percent/15.9 percent)
Sophomore: 23-282-2 (30.7 percent/29.4 percent)
Freshman: 8-96-0 (10.7 percent/10.0 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 7 (7 receiving)
Junior: 7 (4 rushing, 2 passing, 1 defense)
Sophomore: 13 (4 rushing, 2 receiving, 7 passing)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 441 (24.4 percent)
Junior: 523 (29.0 percent)
Sophomore: 725 (40.1 percent)
Freshman: 117 (6.5 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 654 (43.5 percent)
Junior: 496 (33.0 percent)
Sophomore: 272 (18.1 percent)
Freshman: 80 (7.9 percent)
Pancake Blocks
Senior: 14
Junior: 12
Sophomore: 21
Freshman: 3
Knockdown Blocks
Senior: 6
Sophomore:3
Freshman: 1
Sacks Allowed
Senior: 4
Junior - 1
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 11 (3.7 percent)
Junior: 83 (28.2 percent)
Sophomore: 144 (49.0 percent)
Freshman: 56 (19.0 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 3.0
Sophomore: 5.0
Freshman: 2.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 10.5
Sophomore: 15.0
Freshman: 5.5
Interceptions:
Junior: 1
Freshman: 2
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 2/2
Freshman: 1/0
Pass breakups:
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 13
Freshman: 4
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 2
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 4
Freshman: 2
Participation and snaps (game-by-game)
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 119 (72, 47, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 179 (DNP, 32, 75, 72)
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 141 (30, 32, 50, 29)
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 101 (17, 26, 27, 31)
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 81 (29, 24, 16, 12)
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4)
Receiver
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 182 (37, 47, 59, 39)
Senior Emeka Emezie – 134 (35, 34, 65)
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 142 (35, 37, 41, 29)
Freshman Porter Rooks - 101 (29, 32, 23, 17)
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, DNP)
Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 70 (INJ, 22, 24, 24)
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 49 (11, 18, 13, 7)
Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)
Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 19 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19)
Freshman Anthony Smith - 6 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP)
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 122 (27, 34, 37, 24)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 123 (27, 22, 32, 42)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 68 (18, 18, 32, INJ)
Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 23 (3, ST, ST, 20)
Offensive line
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 301 (72, 77, 83, 69)
Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 300 (72, 76, 83, 69)
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 269 (56, 61, 83, 69)
Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 220 (49, 51, 81, 39)
Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 134 (72, 62, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 195 (16, 30, 83, 66)
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 30 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30)
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3)
Defensive line
Junior Alim McNeill – 190 (44, 38, 57, 51)
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 132 (53, 35, 44, DNP)
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 158 (40, 36, 44, 38)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 166 (55, 25, 38, 48)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 133 (33, 23, 36, 41)
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 140 (32, 25, 34, 49)
Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 34 (4, DNP, 6, 24)
Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 30 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30)
Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 12 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5)
Freshman Davin Vann - 7 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7)
Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 6 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6)
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 259 (70, 48, 76, 65)
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 222 (65, 32, 65, 60)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 221 (58, INJ, 83, 80)
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 153 (22, 39, 48, 44)
Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 69 (27, 22, DNP, 20)
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 40 (10, 10, 11, 9)
Freshman Devon Betty - 5 (ST, 5, ST, ST)
Safety
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 319 (86, 60, 75, 98)
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, INJ)
Junior Tanner Ingle – 84 (2, INJ, 54, 28)
Freshman Devan Boykin - 105 (1, 13, 21, 70)
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)
Cornerback
Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 227 (16, 44, 83, 84)
Sophomore Cecil Powell - 175 (42, 45, 28, 60)
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 183 (75, 33, 75)
Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 145 (89, 56, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22)
Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 91 (DNP, 4, 14, 73)
Special teams only
Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn
Redshirt sophomore tackle Derrick Eason
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones
Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms
Redshirt sophomore running back Trent Pennix
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman tight end Kam Walker
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams
Freshman cornerback Aydan White
