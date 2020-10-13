Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after four games, during which NC State is 3-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 24-41-275-2-3

Sophomore: 51-85-685-7-1

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.7 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 69-261-4 (38.7 percent)

Sophomore: 88-408-4 (60.5 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 30-429-7 (40.0 percent of catches, 44.7 percent of yards)

Junior: 14-153-0 (18.7 percent/15.9 percent)

Sophomore: 23-282-2 (30.7 percent/29.4 percent)

Freshman: 8-96-0 (10.7 percent/10.0 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 7 (7 receiving)

Junior: 7 (4 rushing, 2 passing, 1 defense)

Sophomore: 13 (4 rushing, 2 receiving, 7 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 441 (24.4 percent)

Junior: 523 (29.0 percent)

Sophomore: 725 (40.1 percent)

Freshman: 117 (6.5 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 654 (43.5 percent)

Junior: 496 (33.0 percent)

Sophomore: 272 (18.1 percent)

Freshman: 80 (7.9 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 14

Junior: 12

Sophomore: 21

Freshman: 3

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 6

Sophomore:3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Senior: 4

Junior - 1

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 11 (3.7 percent)

Junior: 83 (28.2 percent)

Sophomore: 144 (49.0 percent)

Freshman: 56 (19.0 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 5.0

Freshman: 2.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 10.5

Sophomore: 15.0

Freshman: 5.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 4

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2