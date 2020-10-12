Only Earle Edwards has been the football coach for the NC State Wolfpack longer than Dave Doeren, who is in his eighth season at the helm, tying Beattie Feathers (1944-51) for the second-longest tenure in school history.

Edwards coached for 17 years from 1954-70.

Feathers did not compete against Duke in his inaugural season, but starting in 1945 the Wolfpack would play the Blue Devils every year, including for all 17 of Edwards’ tenure, until 2004.

Saturday will be just the second time Doeren has faced Duke, and the first at Carter-Finley Stadium. It’s a fact the head coach wishes could change going forward, somehow.

“You'd like for every recruiting class to have a chance to play every team in the league,” Doeren said. “The way our rotation is set up currently, we play UNC every year and then we'll play one of the other teams every seven years. I just don't think that's fair, not just because they're down the street, but when you come to play in the ACC, you should play every team.

"It'd be great if you could play home and away against every team, particularly when you're talking about a team in the Triangle. I mean it's pretty crazy to think that you could come to NC State and never play Duke your entire career — and that's happened for multiple players.”

Doeren noted all three Triangle-based ACC programs have a proximity that is conducive for rivalries.

“You have a team that's within 30 minutes,” Doeren noted. “We go in every grocery store and you see NC State, you see Duke, you see UNC, their stuff is everywhere and yet we don't play them.

"To me it's just a natural rivalry game, it makes sense geographically to play a team that's that close to you and in your own league. It's kind of a common-sense deal, in my opinion."

However, it has been since 2013 — Doeren’s first season at NC State — that the Wolfpack last played Duke. The coach noted that he has watched them play over the years and feels like he has a good understanding of the program under head coach David Cutcliffe, who took over play-calling duties for the Blue Devils this season.

“I've watched Duke on defense for the last seven years,” Doeren said. “I've watched Duke on offense for the last seven years. And even though Cut wasn't calling plays, maybe, I know that his hand was in it.”

In preparing for this version of the Blue Devils that is 1-4 in the ACC, Doeren noted that he saw a well-coached, disciplined team that has a disruptive defensive line but is trying to overcome a rash of turnovers, 19 to be exact, to begin the year.

“I know their kids are smart, and they're tough,” Doeren said. “And they will play really hard against us.”