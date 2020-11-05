The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack players excited about spotlight Friday game
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Best-case scenario for NC State post-bye
• The Wolfpacker — Analysis of NC State’s standing in the preseason KenPom rankings
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Jakeen Harris, Savion Jackson Wednesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball to open season with Make Medical Wolfpack Invitational
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball schedule is trickling out. Wolfpack will host a November tournament
• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about Friday’s game between NC State and No. 11 Miami
• Fayetteville Observer — Miami coach Manny Diaz returns to Raleigh, where he cut his teeth with Wolfpack under Chuck Amato
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC Week 10 preview: No. 1 Clemson to face No. 4 Notre Dame without Trevor Lawrence
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State to host four-team event to open men’s basketball season
• Technician — Pack football returns after bye week to clash with No. 11 Miami
• Technician — NC State men’s soccer hoping to upset No. 2 Wake Forest in final game
• Technician — Commentary: Football world recognizes Russell Wilson as elite, possibly MVP
• Technician — History of NC State football vs. Miami under the lights
• GoPack.com — Friday night lights: Pack hosts #11 Miami
• GoPack.com — Pack to open season with Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
Uniform Report: Black Friday!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 4, 2020
⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/VmgP4kFsAo
New Age Linebacker 💪— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 5, 2020
Welcome NC State commit Jordan Poole (@jordan_poole03) to the 2021 All-American Bowl @NBCSports #AAB21 🇺🇸#1Pack1Goal #AllAmericanBowl 🏈 @GEICO https://t.co/NzWv4p17or pic.twitter.com/WEeF25Nopu
Some pub for @ThomasAllen5_— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) November 4, 2020
Everybody is excited for the freshmen - and they should be - but don't forget about Thomas. Lights out shooter. Veteran. Smart. He's going to play a big role for @PackMensBball
this season.https://t.co/4PhZPiShRY
Under the exclusives tab. Any promo bet or new/weird bet we talk about is in the exclusive tab.— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 5, 2020
Friday night we have a mascot game. If NC State covers and you bet it on exclusives you get a Tuffy II in memoriam shirt. https://t.co/avWWh1uwUf pic.twitter.com/f8Xyp7ndzf
NC State will start Bailey Hockman on Friday against Miami. You’re still going to see Ben Finley get reps. @lebrownlow joined me and @giglio_OG to discuss what’s next for the Pack. Get the full convo and more on the best of pod. https://t.co/fcyovCgQph pic.twitter.com/6wHRpOVYEw— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) November 4, 2020
Friday, 6:30 PM CST— parker (@statsowar) November 4, 2020
#11 Miami at NC State
Line: Miami -10.5 pic.twitter.com/qKVb0DfKgW
My Offseason Plan for White Sox 2021.— Sox Nick ⚫️ (@Sox_Nick) November 1, 2020
Sign Trevor Bauer for 5 Yr/105M
Re-Sign James McCann 3 Yr/28.5M
Re-Sign Alex Colome 2 Yr/25.3M
Sign Taijuan Walker 1 Yr/4M
Non tender Carlos Rodon and Reynaldo Lopez
Total FA spending:162.8M
#ChangeTheGame #WhiteSox
Saturday is 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 for this 🐺🐺 captain!— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) November 4, 2020
In his four-year career, @David_Norris14 has helped our team achieve:
• 3️⃣ NCAA Tournament berths
• 4️⃣ victories over top-five opponents
• Our best ACC finish since 2005#GoPack pic.twitter.com/Qoz3DDIe3G
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook