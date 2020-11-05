 Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 4.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 07:55:42 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Nov. 4.


NC State Wolfpack football commitment Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole received his award for being selected to the All-American Game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack players excited about spotlight Friday game

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Best-case scenario for NC State post-bye

• The Wolfpacker — Analysis of NC State’s standing in the preseason KenPom rankings

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Jakeen Harris, Savion Jackson Wednesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball to open season with Make Medical Wolfpack Invitational

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball schedule is trickling out. Wolfpack will host a November tournament

• Fayetteville Observer — 5 things to know about Friday’s game between NC State and No. 11 Miami

• Fayetteville Observer — Miami coach Manny Diaz returns to Raleigh, where he cut his teeth with Wolfpack under Chuck Amato

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC Week 10 preview: No. 1 Clemson to face No. 4 Notre Dame without Trevor Lawrence

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State to host four-team event to open men’s basketball season

• Technician — Pack football returns after bye week to clash with No. 11 Miami

• Technician — NC State men’s soccer hoping to upset No. 2 Wake Forest in final game

• Technician — Commentary: Football world recognizes Russell Wilson as elite, possibly MVP

• Technician — History of NC State football vs. Miami under the lights

• GoPack.com — Friday night lights: Pack hosts #11 Miami

• GoPack.com — Pack to open season with Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}