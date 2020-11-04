"I'm excited to team up with Mako Medical Laboratories and welcome these programs to start their seasons at NC State," head coach Kevin Keatts said in a release. "All three teams are well-coached, veteran squads and I'm thrilled to have them in Raleigh."

Other than NC State, the field will include Eastern Kentucky, Charleston Southern and North Florida.

NC State Wolfpack men's basketball will begin its 2020-21 season with a multi-team event dubbed the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum starting Nov. 25.

The games will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 27 with a one-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Matchups, ticket and television information will be released at a later date according to the release.

Along with this tournament, NC State has one other known non-conference opponent. The Wolfpack will face Michigan in Ann Arbor in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports also reported that NC State has agreed to play Connecticut on Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., roughly 30 miles from UConn's campus. This has not yet been confirmed by NC State athletics.

The Wolfpacker will have more updates on NC State's developing 2020-21 men's basketball schedule as more information is released.

