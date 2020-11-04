 WATCH: Jakeen Harris and Savion Jackson Wednesday presser
WATCH: Jakeen Harris and Savion Jackson Wednesday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football sophomore safety Jakeen Harris and sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game seven against Miami this weekend.

The Pack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week. Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC) is also coming off of a bye.

Here are videos from the availability:

NC State Wolfpack football Jakeen Harris
NC State sophomore safety Jakeen Harris has played the most snaps (386) of the Wolfpack defense through six games in 2020. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress)

Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris

Sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson

——

{{ article.author_name }}