WATCH: Jakeen Harris and Savion Jackson Wednesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football sophomore safety Jakeen Harris and sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson answered questions from media members Wednesday as the team prepares for game seven against Miami this weekend.
The Pack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week. Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC) is also coming off of a bye.
Here are videos from the availability:
Sophomore safety Jakeen Harris
Sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson
