NC State will play the seventh game of its 2020 football season on Friday, Nov. 6 against Miami in Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The No. 11 Hurricanes (5-1, 4-1 ACC) are coming off of a bye week which was preceded by a 19-14 win at Virginia. The Wolfpack (4-2, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a bye week itself. The Pack fell to UNC 48-21 on the road in its last contest. Here is the full scouting report on Miami:

Fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King's 6.9 yards per carry leads the ACC among quarterbacks with at least five attempts. (Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

Five Miami players to watch

Fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King — King is a graduate transfer from Houston where he set the American Athletic Conference touchdowns responsible for record (50) in 2018 despite missing the final 2.5 games due to injury. That season, he also led the nation in points responsible for per game with an average of 27.5, four points more than second-place Heisman finalists Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins. He is one of three quarterbacks in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns in a single season. In six contests with Miami, King has thrown 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and has averaged 233.5 passing yards per game. He also averages 50.2 rushing yards per contest and has two touchdowns on the ground. His 6.9 yards per carry average leads ACC quarterbacks with at least five attempts.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Quincy Roche — Roche is another graduate transfer from the American Athletic Conference. In his redshirt junior season at Temple in 2019, Roche ranked No. 13 in the FBS with 13 sacks and No. 11 with 19 tackles for loss. Roche was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. The 6-3, 245-pounder has 25 tackles, 9.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks through six contests in 2020. He also has one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and ranks tied for No. 5 in the ACC with 16 quarterback hurries. His pass-rush season grade also ranks second among ACC defensive ends.



Junior running back Cam'Ron Harris — Harris started the 2020 season as hot as any running back in the country. He rushed for 134 yards in his first two contests and had three touchdowns. In the past four games, however, he has combined for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The 5-10, 210-pounder is also a threat in the passing game with 11 receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown on the season.

Redshirt junior defensive end Jaelan Philips — A transfer from UCLA, Philips is a former five-star recruit that was ranked No. 6 nationally in the 2017 class according to Rivals. He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. The 6-5, 266-pounder has 19 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks in his first six games with Miami this fall. He also has one interception and five quarterback hurries.

Junior defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera — A first-year starter for the Hurricanes, Silvera has 19 tackles, three for loss and one sack in six games this fall. The 6-2, 305-pounder also has three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one pass break up on the season

What to watch from Miami

1. Aggressive pass rush Based on the fact that three of Miami's five players to watch are on its defensive line, it's safe to say the position group if the strength of its defense. The Hurricanes have 15 sacks this season for an average of 2.5 per contest. Miami's 130 total net yards off of sacks ranks No.6 in the FBS and No. 5 in the ACC. The Hurricanes also have the third-highest pass rush grade in the ACC this season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) behind only Pittsburgh and Clemson. Miami averages 8.5 tackles for loss per game, good for No. 10 in the FBS and third in the ACC.

2. Balanced offense Despite the fact that the Hurricanes have an elite dual-threat quarterback in King and an explosive running back in Harris, Miami is actually a very balanced offense. It averages 244.2 passing yards per game and 169.5 rushing yards per contest. Of its 23 touchdowns this season, 12 have come through the air compared to 11 on the ground. The Hurricanes have 234 rushing attempts through six games and 195 pass attempts for a 54.6 to 45.4 run-to-pass ratio.

3. Strong special teams Miami has the third-highest special teams grade in the ACC according to PFF. Fifth-year senior placekicker Jose Borregales leads the conference in field goal accuracy among kickers with at least three attempts. He has made 10 of 11 field goal attempts, including a four of five mark from beyond 40 yards. He is also a perfect 22 of 22 on PAT attempts and leads the ACC in field goal grading according to PFF.

Three keys to the game for NC State

1. Finish tackles NC State's run defense struggled in the 48-21 road loss to UNC and allowed 326 rushing yards to the Tar Heels. The culprit was missed tackles. The Wolfpack had 27 missed tackles against UNC. To put that in perspective, it had 32 combined tackles in the three games prior in which it held its opponents to an average of 101 rushing yards per contest. Miami has the athletes to make it a long night for the Wolfpack's run defense if it can't finish its tackles. Junior safety Tanner Ingle's potential return could help with that.

2. Get the running backs involved NC State only gained 34 yards on the ground in the loss to North Carolina. Some of that was due to playing from behind early in the game, but the Wolfpack's running backs will have to get more involved to get the victory on Friday night. After a hot start to the season in which it averaged 220 rushing yards in its first two contests, NC State has only averaged 100.3 yards in its last four games.

3. Don't let Miami pull out the turnover chain In its four wins this season, NC State has either won or tied the turnover margin. It has lost both of the contests in which it lost the turnover margin. The Wolfpack turned the ball over four times in the UNC loss and didn't force a single turnover. Miami has forced a modest nine turnovers through six games, which ties for No. 37 in the FBS, but the Hurricanes didn't create the "Turnover Chain" for nothing. If NC State wants to beat a ranked opponent for a second time this season on Friday night, it will need to find ways to pull out the "Takeaway Bone" more often than Miami pulls out the "Turnover Chain."

Three numbers to watch