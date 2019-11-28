News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 28

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Previewing UNC and upcoming hoops stretch

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Memphis

• The Wolfpacker — In 1919, NC State and UNC renewed their rivalry for good

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State Wolfpack football notebook: Devin Leary emerging as leader

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina

• Raleigh News & Observer — Top five NC State basketball class won’t let hype get to it

• Raleigh News & Observer — At Myers Park, NC State commit Porter Rooks lighter, faster, ‘a heckuva football player’

• Durham News-Herald — John Wall brackets are set. What goes into planning a national basketball tournament?

• Wilmington Star-News — Wolfpack set for new test in matchup vs. Memphis

• Wilmington Star-News — What to watch for in Saturday’s North Carolina college football games

• GoPack.com — Pack to Face No. 16 Memphis on Thanksgiving Day in Brooklyn

• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Begins Rainbow Wahine Showdown Friday vs. Longhorns

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 57 - Guest Trent Hidlay

• Technician — Women’s basketball prepared to dominate in Hawaii tournament

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Rivalry Week

• Technician — This week in sports: No. 28-Dec. 4


