The Wolfpacker Podcast: Previewing UNC and upcoming hoops stretch
NC State will host archrival North Carolina on Saturday and begins a crucial five-game stretch in basketball Thursday. Topics discussed include:
• Where is the path to victory for NC State over UNC?
• What's the top concerns for NCSU in the rivalry showdown.
• Why the next five games in basketball are significant in NC State.
• Are the new receivers commits a sign of a chance in philosophy?
And more!
