The Wolfpacker Podcast: Previewing UNC and upcoming hoops stretch

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State will host archrival North Carolina on Saturday and begins a crucial five-game stretch in basketball Thursday. Topics discussed include:

• Where is the path to victory for NC State over UNC?

• What's the top concerns for NCSU in the rivalry showdown.

• Why the next five games in basketball are significant in NC State.

• Are the new receivers commits a sign of a chance in philosophy?

And more!

