At halftime of NC State football’s loss last Thursday at Georgia Tech, Wolfpack redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary felt the need to address the team. He also felt he had reached a point where he could do such a thing. “Week-by-week [I’m] embracing my role more and more, learning the game more,” Leary noted. “Everything is slowing down. Just being able to earn everyone’s trust first, and speaking for the guys and in front of the guys is really big for me.” NC State was trailing 21-3 at the time, but Leary wanted to make sure there was no quit. In a weird way, Leary felt like the offense was finding some rhythm. It only had three points to show for it, but Leary thought they were close.

Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available. (Holiday ad)

“I felt [the rhythm] in the first half, which is one of the reasons why I kind of stood up in front of the team at halftime,” Leary said. “Obviously things weren’t fully clicking in the first half, but I felt it all the way through. I knew that as long as we trust each other, it was going to break out.”

Leary’s message was simple: keep the faith. “Just said that we got to keep pushing, that eventually we’ll break through,” Leary noted. “Have to continue to trust one another and make sure everyone is following and trusting one another.” The results in the second half in Atlanta were promising. The Pack had four possessions, and it scored three touchdowns and a field goal in a rare show of consistent offensive efficiency for NC State. “That’s just getting into a rhythm. As long as we get into a rhythm we know what we are capable of doing offensively and how explosive we could really be,” Leary said. Now the task is to continue that against archrival North Carolina on Saturday. Leary has a unique background playing around this time of the year. A tradition at his high school, Timber Creek High in Sicklerville, N.J., was to play a game on Thanksgiving, during the middle of the state playoffs, against rival Winslow Township High from Atco, N.J. This is one of Leary’s favorite times of the year. “Any Thanksgiving game, being able to play around this time, this is what football is all about,” Leary said. “Even enjoying Thanksgiving week with family and watching football, that’s what it’s all about.”

Payton Wilson To Face UNC For First Time

Wilson is a one-time UNC commit who is second on NC State's team in tackles in 2019. (USA Today Sports)

In the class of 2018, linebacker Payton Wilson was a four-star, prized prospect from Orange High in Hillsborough, N.C. And for a long time it looked like he would be playing in Saturday’s rivalry game on the other sideline.

Wilson was a long-time North Carolina commitment, but on Nov. 22, 2017, Wilson announced he was decommitting from the Tar Heels. Ten days later, Wilson announced he was going to NC State instead. He missed last season while rehabbing a knee injury, which means the first time he’ll play the Tar Heels will be in the more friendly confines of Carter-Finley Stadium. “Either way, it wouldn’t matter,” Wilson countered. “I’m going to hear it from them anyway. I’m just going to kind of zone them out and play my game.” Wilson is second on the Wolfpack team with 56 tackles. That includes five for loss, and he’s also had three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He will be on the field a lot Saturday trying to defend UNC’s explosive offense. “We need to have a great four quarters,” Wilson said. “I feel like that’s something we haven’t done for a while, have a whole game where we play good the whole game. We got as much talent as anybody we’ve played this year, we just haven’t put together a whole game yet.” Wilson is also motivated to send out the seniors as winners in their final game. He noted that is more serious to him than beating his rival. “We don’t like UNC, we want to beat them pretty bad, but it’s giving the seniors a win,” Wilson confirmed. “They really built this program. Came in and got nine win seasons. Sending them out with a win would be awesome.”

Tabari Hines Has Unique Background On Rivalry Games