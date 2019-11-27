When a team was formed in 1892, it needed someone who knew the sport to be the school’s first coach, so they asked Raleigh native and UNC-Chapel Hill student Perrin Busbee, a graduate of the Raleigh Male Academy, to coach the team in the first game in school history.

One of the first things A&M students started doing when the school did open in 1889 was playing football, a decent recreational distraction from the daily marching drills every student was required to participate in at the military school.

North Carolina had started playing football in 1888, the year before the North Carolina School for Agriculture and Mechanic Arts (then known as NC A&M, now known as NC State) even opened its doors to the first class of students.

The second question is much easier to answer than the first. But the first is more fun to investigate.

Why, though, did the teams refuse to play each other from 1906-1918 and why did they start playing each other again in 1919?

Saturday’s game between rivals NC State and North Carolina is the 100th anniversary of the renewal of the series, a hotly contested game that will be played this year at Carter-Finley Stadium.

State’s program slowly tried to catch up during the last decade of the 1800s, but UNC’s stronger team rolled up 204 points in the first six games before NC State ever scored, which came via a 5-point touchdown scored by J. Platt Turner in an 11-11 tie in 1899, setting off a celebration that ended with A&M’s only outhouse being set on fire by jubilant students.



After 39-0 and 30-0 payback wins by NCU, as Carolina was then called, the series began to become more even. In 1902, led by future North Carolina governor O. Max Gardner, the Aggies forged a 0-0 tie.

The next meeting was two years later, in 1904, when A&M scrounged together $500 to pay its first full-time football coach, William Keinholtz of Minnesota.

By then, the rivalry was getting a little overheated. Keinholtz enlisted armed members of A&M’s corps of cadets to protect his team’s practice fields the week of the UNC game. He held out his best player the week before against South Carolina so Chapel Hill scouts wouldn’t know anything about him.

Keinholtz brought with him a pair of brothers from Knoxville, Illinois, who are now long forgotten in rivalry lore, but played an important role in its development.

Harlan Ralph “Curley” Wilson and Arthur Johnson “Babe” Wilson came to play right and left halfback, respectively. They helped the Wolfpack to a 6-6 tie in Keinholtz’s only season as head coach.

Babe was speedy, lithe and strong. Capable, it was said, of running 100 yards in less than 11 seconds. In the first ever track meet against UNC, on April 7, 1905, at the old North Carolina State Fairgrounds, Babe won seven of the 13 events: the shot put, the discus, the broad jump, the 100-yard dash, the 220-yard low hurdles and the 220-yard run.

Later that year, in his second football game against the Tar Heels, Babe Wilson scored four touchdowns, only to see each one of them called back on penalties by game official Thomas “Doggie” Trenchard, a famed All-American player at Princeton in 1893 who was both a former and future head coach at UNC (1895, 1912-15). In his first season at UNC, the Tar Heels claimed to throw the first forward pass in college football history.

“It was the most complete robbery I have ever witnessed on a gridiron,” one veteran witness said of the 0-0 tie in the A&M student newspaper. “Trenchard and Williams [the umpire] should be blacklisted by all colleges that want honest officials to rule their games.”

(Trenchard later coached Carolina to a 26-9-2 record in his second stint with the school, then left college football to become the physical director for Standard Oil Company.)

College football had a difficult season in 1905 with 22 players dying and 96 seriously injured across the country. Critics of the game, which had no protective equipment at the time, wanted an outright ban.

President Theodore Roosevelt, however, saved the game by appointing legendary Walter Camp as chairman of a rules committee that banned the flying wedge, officially permitting the forward pass and establishing a 10-yard first-down distance instead of five.

The committee also established the National Intercollegiate Association, a forerunner of the NCAA, in 1906 to help schools determine eligibility guidelines.

A&M, Carolina and Virginia all agreed to adopt a specific set of rules to codify eligibility of players, limiting the roster size to 28 and games to once a week, requiring full-time enrollment and banning players enrolled in graduate school.

A&M had high hopes for 1906, thanks to the opening of a new athletic field (later called Riddick Stadium) on campus and the arrival of Willie Heston as head coach. Heston was considered the greatest player in football history when he arrived in Raleigh.

In four seasons as a law student at Michigan (after a highly decorated undergraduate career at San Jose State), Heston led the Wolverines to an overall record of 43-0-1 and a win so lopsided in the inaugural Rose Bowl that game organizers ended the contest eight minutes early and for the next 13 years held chariot and ostrich races in Pasadena, California, instead of a college football game. During his four-year career, the Wolverines outscored opponents 2,346-40.

The Aggies were set to play UNC that year, but midway through the season, the Tar Heels began hollering about the return of Babe Wilson, who by that year was pursuing a graduate degree in chemistry at NC State and was an instructor in the chemistry department.

Virginia also had a graduate student on its roster, so Carolina, in the midst of its worst season since the start of the program, cancelled games against both rivals.

Carolina-Virginia resumed the next year and still touts itself as the South’s oldest football rivalry. But UNC refused to play A&M (changed to North Carolina State College in 1917) until the fall of 1919 during the Thursday of the North Carolina State Fair.



