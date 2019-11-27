Memphis (5-1) plays NC State at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on ESPN2. Here is a scouting report on the Tigers.

Rivals.com ranked Wiseman No. 1 in the class of 2019, and NBADraft.net has him at No. 2 for the upcoming draft next June. Wiseman has sat out three contests as part of a 12-game suspension due to receiving $11,500 in moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis from his former Memphis East High coach. The scenario got complicated because that East High coach is current Memphis coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway , who was considered a Tigers’ booster at the time. The Memphis legend is entering his second year coaching his alma mater.

The drama around whether prized Memphis freshman center James Wiseman would play against NC State (5-1) was settled last week.

Memphis will play the waiting game until Wiseman and freshman wing Lester Quinones are back. Quinones, who was averaging 10.3 points per game, is out three weeks with a broken hand.

Oregon proved that Memphis is vulnerable even with a complete team, beating the Tigers 82-74 on Nov. 12. That was the last contest Wiseman played. Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in three contests before beginning his suspension.

Ole Miss gave Memphis all it can handle in a backyard rivalry game Saturday, which the Tigers won 87-86. Freshmen Precious Achiuwa and D.J. Jeffries both showed why they were so highly regarded coming out of high school. However, sophomore guards Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris also came through with a combined 29 points and eight assists.

Rankings

KenPom.com has Memphis at No. 41 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers at No. 94.

The Tigers are ranked No. 63 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Memphis finished No. 48 in the country last year. The first NET ratings of 2019-20 should be released soon.

Shooting

Three-point shooting has been problematic for Memphis, except against Illinois-Chicago when the team shot 14 of 27. Ellis was red-hot that game, going 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, but he is 3 of 19 on threes in his other five games.

Memphis is shooting 30.5 percent from three-point land and 65.9 percent at the free-throw line. Achiuwa, in particular, is just 22 of 46 at the charity stripe. Harris could be a spark off the bench, as he was against Ole Miss. He is 11 of 32 on three-pointers for 34.4 percent.

Rebounding

Memphis had an NBA-sized frontcourt with Wiseman, but are still pretty solid without. The 6-9 Achiuwa leads the way with 8.3 rebounds per game, and Jeffries has terrific size for a wing at 6-7 and 225 pounds. He could slide down to be a small ball power forward if Memphis wants to play Lomax, Ellis and freshman guard Damion Baugh together on the perimeter.

Memphis is averaging 42.2 rebounds per game, though that number is skewed from when Wiseman playing three contests. Ole Miss dinged Memphis for 16 offensive rebounds, with both teams grabbing 38 overall.

Defense

Memphis is allowing 65.3 points per game. Opposing teams are shooting 36.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent on three-pointers. The Tigers are averaging 9.8 steals per game and 6.8 blocks a contest. Ole Miss shot 39.4 percent from the field but were 12 of 27 on three-pointers for 44.4 percent.

Senior Isaiah Maurice and Louisville post transfer Lance Thomas combined for four blocks against Mississippi, which is an encouraging sign at center. The duo are allowing Memphis to redshirt freshman center Malcolm Dandridge, who played with Wiseman and Lomax in high school.

Depth

The suspension of Wiseman and injury to Quinones definitely have cut into Memphis’ depth. The Tigers have increased the minutes of Lomax, who responded with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win over Ole Miss. Lomax, who played for Hardaway in high school and traveling team basketball, is averaging 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.

Thomas, a redshirt sophomore center, and Harris also come off the bench. Harris is tiny at 5-9 and 150 pounds, but he averaged 10.8 points per game last year, and is contributing 8.2 a contest this season despite a decline in minutes.