The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 14
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren appreciates playing rival on Senior Day
• The Wolfpacker — NC State knows playing Memphis is hard regardless of who suits up
• The Wolfpacker — Transcript: Dave Doeren weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Video/audio: Dave Doeren knows important of Senior Day
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: James Smith-Williams returns
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Kevin Keatts expects battle against Memphis
• The Wolfpacker — Pack pros: NFL Week 12
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
• Raleigh News & Observer — For Wolfpack to play spoiler, it has to avoid lapses
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 14
• Technician — Positive signs for men’s soccer despite lackluster ending
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Are the Knicks hurting Dennis Smith Jr.’s growth?
Tweets of the day
Or Tuffy from NC State 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/YFZjDzvhyj— AS_Michaels (@AS_Michaels) November 26, 2019
New Track rankings:— Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) November 26, 2019
1. Penn State
2. #Iowa
3. Ohio State
4. Nebraska
5. Arizona State
6. Wisconsin
7. #PantherTrain
8. NC State
9. #Cyclones
10. Oklahoma State https://t.co/42LLIMk5m8
COLLEGE STUDENTS home for Thanksgiving 🦃 ?? Entrées are 1/2 price after 4pm today. #NCState #UNC Dine in only. pic.twitter.com/5QjwovCLVD— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) November 26, 2019
Your reminder since State and Carolina are playing football this week:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 25, 2019
The ACC series record is Carolina, 35-31.
If you'd like to celebrate UNC"s 9-0-4 start in the series from 1894 to 1919 or 22-3-2 record from 1920 to 1951, go right ahead.
But you're telling on yourself
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook