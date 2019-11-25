One of his favorite stories to tell from his playing days at Drake was how he can still remember almost every snap from his final home game. On Saturday, 12 NC State players will be playing their final contest not only at home, but in a Wolfpack uniform.

“It's always an emotional day for the young men and for their families,” Doeren noted. “For me as a coach, it's always a very, very proud day to be with those guys in our last college football game.”

NC State will be decked out in all red for the rivalry game, a 7 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. The ultimate goal is send everyone in the stadium wearing red a winner, a challenge with NC State, mired in a five-game losing streak, hosting a 5-6 UNC team that is determined to reach a bowl game.

Doeren is hoping that his team can build on outscoring Georgia Tech 23-7 in the second half in Atlanta in a comeback attempt that fell short after going into the locker room down 21-3.

“I think our guys showed a lot of heart,” Doeren said, “coming off of an implosion — where we were gaining momentum in the second quarter with a field goal, get a three-and-out on defense. We're going to get the ball with two timeouts left and about 90 seconds to do something positive, knowing we got the ball again to start the third

“To have the costly fumble on a punt return, and they score. We went in, obviously, in a tough spot. To see the resolve of the guys and how they came back and held them to seven points in the second half, and offensively had a chance to win it. There's a lot of positives in that.”

Doeren also saw redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary take an important step in his leadership development after watching Leary stand in front of the team and talk to the squad.

“They're playing hard for him now,” Doeren noted. “They believe in him. … That was a huge positive.”

NC State will try to channel those positives into a four-quarter game against its rival.

“Every one of these games that I've been a part of, it's been very heated,” Doeren said. “I know how much we want to win. I know how much they want to win. I know what the fans are like, the whole deal. … I know how much this game matters in the state.”

Doeren also acknowledged that records do not matter in this contest, citing last year as an example when a struggling UNC team took a nine-win NC State squad into overtime before the Wolfpack prevailed.

“It's one of those games you got to show up and play,” Doeren said. “Nobody cares what happened the previous 11 weeks. It's about what happens on that Saturday.”