football

Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 14

James Curle
Special to The Wolfpacker

There is just one game left on the schedule, but before that, former head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle break down the Georgia Tech loss and try to figure out what went wrong.

A bowl game is no longer in the cards, but NC State has one final shot to end the year on an upswing.

If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the episode.

The Chuck Amato show is recorded Monday evenings at Amedeo's.
