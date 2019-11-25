Pack pros: NFL Week 12
Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 12 of the NFL season:
C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 8-3 Vikings had a bye ... Bradbury has started and played every snap this season.
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Brissett completed 16 of 25 passes for 129 yards and ran four times for 20 yards and a score in the 6-5 Colts' 20-17 loss at the Houston Texans on Thursday night ... Had a QB rating of 76.9 ... Through 10 contests (missed one game with an injury), Brissett has connected on 184 of 285 passes (64.6 percent) for 1,926 yards with 15 scores and four interceptions … Also has 43 rushing attempts for 142 yards and three touchdowns ... Is tied for 14th in the NFL in scoring passes, and among QBs who have attempted at least 100 passes is tied for 16th in completion percentage and is 14th in passer rating (97.5).
DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 5-6 Browns topped the Miami Dolphins 41-24 at home ... Burris started at safety and made three tackles (two solo), including two on defense and one on special teams ... He also had two pass breakups while playing all 63 snaps on defense and adding nine reps on special teams ... Has played in nine games overall with six starts, and has 16 tackles (14 solo), two interceptions, two pass breakups, a sack, one forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos fell to 3-8 with a 20-3 loss at the Buffalo Bills … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury.
P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had seven punts for an average of 45.0 yards and net average of 38.4 yards for the 6-5 Raiders, who were stomped at the New York Jets, 34-3 … Landed four punts inside the 20 and had a long of 57 yards ... Through 11 games, he has punted 48 times for an average of 46.5 yards and a net of 38.9 yards ... His punting average is ninth best in the NFL ... Has landed 20 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 10th in the league.
QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-11 Bengals fell 16-10 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... Finley went 12-of-26 passing for 192 yards and one touchdown and ran twice for eight yards … His passer rating was 84.1 ... Through three starts, Finley has completed 41 of 87 passes (47.5 percent) for 474 yards and two scores with two picks, plus he has rushed 10 times for 77 yards ... He has a passer rating of 62.1.
QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Received his second game action of the year and completed 4 of 7 passes for 20 yards and ran twice for no gain in Oakland's loss … On the year is 6-of-10 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown for the 6-5 Raiders.
WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Harmon started and caught three of six passes thrown his way for 43 yards in the 2-9 Redskins' 19-16 home win over the Detroit Lions … He played 38 out of 60 snaps on offense and added 14 more on special teams ... For the season, he has 16 receptions for 171 yards in 11 games, including five starts.
K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made both field-goal attempts (distances of 23 and 39 yards) and also connected on both extra points … The Bills won 20-3 at home over the Denver Broncos to improve to 8-3 ... On the season, he is 13 of 18 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 24 of 25 on extra points.
DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Played as a reserve defensive tackle in the 2-9 Giants' 19-14 loss at the Chicago Bears … He played 20 of 76 snaps on defense ... On the season, he has started five of 11 contests and made 26 tackles.
RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve had nine carries for 51 yards and caught two out of three targeted passes for 10 yards in the Colts' loss … Hines was in for 22 offensive snaps and seven special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed 34 times for 128 yards and a score, and he has caught 32 passes for 252 yards.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-7 Chargers had a bye week ... Jones has started all seven games he played, missing four with an injury, and has 23 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Played five snaps on defense and 10 on special teams for the 6-5 Cowboys in its 13-9 loss at the New England Patriots ... Assisted on a special teams tackle, his first official hit of the season in two games.
OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 5-6 Bears won … Larsen played five special teams snaps and one on offense ... He has played in seven games (missing one with an injury) and started once.
DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers had a bye week ... McGill has assisted on two tackles in three games.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers earned his first career start and caught four of nine passes thrown his way for 74 yards in the 10-1 Patriots win ... Played 54 snaps out of 70 on offense ... Has 19 receptions for 253 yards in 10 games this season.
Tom Brady praising Jakobi Meyers on @TheGregHillShow: "I can't say enough good things about Jakobi. ... I am so happy for him and the opportunities he's getting."
Jakobi Meyers on gaining Tom Brady's trust: "That has probably been one of the toughest things about being here, but I am going to keep working at it, not give up and hopefully I keep chipping away each day."
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt earned the start in the Bengals' loss to the Steelers and finished with a game-high eight tackles (six solo) ... He played 46 of 74 defensive snaps plus 14 on special teams ... In 11 games, which includes four starts, Pratt has 37 tackles (23 solo).
OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: For the first time this year was not active and the Jaguars lost 42-20 at the Tennessee Titans, falling to 4-7 ... Has started twice and appeared in 10 games this year.
QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-7 Chargers had a bye … Rivers, who has made 218 consecutive starts in the NFL, through 11 games this year had completed 268 of 416 passes (64.4 percent) for 3,169 yards with 15 scores and 14 picks, and rushed 10 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 85.5 ... He is third in the NFL in passing yards.
RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve ran twice for six yards and caught all three passes thrown his way for 26 yards in the 6-5 Steelers' win at the Bengals … Samuels played 22 of the 74 offensive snaps ... For the season, he has 47 rushes for 121 yards and a score, plus 37 receptions for 212 yards and another touchdown in nine games, which included a pair of starts ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return at any point now.
OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: The 3-7-1 Cardinals had a bye week ... Sweezy has started every game at right guard and played all but three offensive snaps.
OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Thuney played all 70 snaps at left guard in the Patriots' win … New England ran for 101 yards and 3.7 yards per carry and allowed two sacks and six hits on the quarterback ... He has started all 11 games for 10-1 New England.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Reserve receiver caught one of three passes thrown his way for seven yards in the 8-3 Packers' loss at the San Francisco 49ers ... He has 23 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played (eight starts).
QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 13 of 25 passes for 200 yards and a score with one interception and ran three times for 15 yards in a 17-9 win at the Philadelphia Eagles ... Had a QB rating of 75.4 … Through 11 games for 9-2 Seattle, he has completed 237 of 352 passes (67.3 percent) for 2,937 yards with 24 touchdowns and three picks, and has also rushed 47 times for 218 yards and three scores ... Leads the NFL in touchdown passes and ranks fifth in passing yards ... Also second in the league among signal-callers with more than 100 pass attempts in passer rating (112.1) and is eighth in completion percentage.
