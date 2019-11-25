The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after 11 games, during which NC State is 4-7.

Senior: 30-313-1 (13.0 percent of catches, 12.1 percent of yards)

Freshman Cecil Powell — 62 (at wide receiver till game eight, 24, 34, ST, 4)

Sophomore De’Von Graves — 230 (at safety till game seven, 78, 79, 15, INJ, 38)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook