By the numbers: NC State football production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after 11 games, during which NC State is 4-7.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 137-242-1,471-6-4

Freshman: 94-191-1,121-7-3

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 3-53-0 (3.1 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 11-45-0 (2.6 percent)

Sophomore: 75-202-3 (11.9 percent)

Freshman: 297-1,403-11 (82.4 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 30-313-1 (13.0 percent of catches, 12.1 percent of yards)

Junior: 83-946-7 (35.9 percent, 36.5 percent)

Sophomore: 42-479-4 (18.2 percent, 18.5 percent)

Freshman: 76-854-1 (32.9 percent, 32.9 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 7 (7 receiving)

Sophomore: 18 (7 rushing, 6 passing, 4 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 15 (7 rushing, 7 passing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 386 (7.9 percent)

Junior: 991 (20.3 percent)

Sophomore: 1,018 (20.8 percent)

Freshman: 2,491 (51.0 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 440 (10.2 percent)

Junior: 1,867 (43.2 percent)

Sophomore: 1,300 (30.1 percent)

Freshman: 710 (16.4 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 5

Junior: 19

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 5

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 12

Junior: 50

Sophomore: 27

Freshman: 41

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 4.5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 192 (24.5 percent)

Junior: 139 (17.7 percent)

Sophomore: 240 (30.6 percent)

Freshman: 213 (27.2 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 11.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 11.0

Freshman: 4.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 18.5

Junior: 15.5

Sophomore: 25.5

Freshman: 18.5

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/3

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 5/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 10

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 14

Freshman: 14

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 16

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 11

Freshman: 5

Snaps Totals (Game-by-game snaps in parenthesis)

Quarterback

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary – 369 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 7, 49, 74, 64, 85, 83)

Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 304 (65, 64, 89, 69, 13, DNP, 4, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman – 193 (8, 24, DNP, 13, 70, 59, 19, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Running back

Freshman Zonovan Knight – 296 (28, 30, 41, 18, 9, 30, 29, 29, 9, 34, 37, 31)

Freshman Jordan Houston – 316 (12, 13, 16, 13, 22, 26, 17, 24, 22, 22, 29)

Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 186 (20, 17, 28, 41, 30, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, 27, 23)

Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 131 (12, 14, 4, 4, 24. 9, 21, 35, 8, INJ)

Redshirt junior Will Dabbs - 18 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST, ST)

Receiver

Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 651 (19, 48, 79, 54, 76, 54, 65, 53, 41, 83, 79)

Junior Emeka Emezie – 648 (52, 57, 81, 63, 47, 44, 38, 67, 44, 83, 72)

Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 472 (41, 36, 68, 44, 49, 44, 54, 37, 6, 73, 20)

Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines – 326 (23, 25, 35, 41, 32, 41, 12, 41, 32, 4, 40)

Freshman Keyon Lesane – 113 (9, 13, 6, 11, 4, 13, 23, 7, 23, 4, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon – 79 (11, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP, 24, 9, 20, 2, 8)

Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 77 (16, 16, ST, 9, 31, 4, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, 1)

Freshman Cecil Powell – 32 (ST, 1, 1, 9, 21, INJ, DNP, Moved to DB)

Redshirt junior Eric Collins – 30 (2, 8, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, ST, 18, 2, ST)

Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 19 (6, 10, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 2, 1, ST, ST)

Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17 (17, Injured for season)

Redshirt freshman Justin Dunn – 6 (DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Tight end

Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 527 (36, 21, 22, 32, 42, 43, 43, 56, 64, 85, 83)

Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 174 (20, 32, 18, 32, 29, 22, 21, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 125 (34, 54, 37, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Thomas Ruocchio – 36 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, 2, 19)

Offensive line

Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 834 (71, 75, 89, 74, 87, 66, 72, 72, 63, 82, 83)

Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 819 (67, 67, 89, 74, 87, 66, 69, 72, 63, 82, 83)

Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 718 (65, 64, 76, 60, 87, 66, 72, 73, SUSP, 82, 83)

Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 579 (19, 50, 33, 31, 64, 44, 48, 62, 63, 82, 83)

Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 453 (34, 36, 13, 23, 18, 59, 49, 40, 50, 54, 77)

Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 394 (46, 46, 59, 46, 28, 29, 50, 43, 13, 28, 6)

Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 306 (44, 38, 89, 61, 73, Injured for season)

Freshman Dylan McMahon – 101 (8, 24, DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 63, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 30 (2, 14, DNP, 1, DNP, 1, DNP, 2, 4, 3, 3)

Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 14 (2, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Charles Fletcher – 12 (DNP, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Liam Ryan – 1 (ST, DNP, DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Defensive end

Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 297 (47, 15, INJ, INJ, 43, 46, INJ, 51, 45, 50, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 320 (30, 20, 42, 32, 16, 15, 55, 18, 33, 11, 48)

Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden – 176 (INJ, 10, 24, 18, 10, 20, 2, 33, 29, 15, 15)

Freshman Savion Jackson – 129 (INJ, 17, 17, 31, 16, 12, 21, SICK, 10, 5, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 124 (27, 22, INJ, 38, 7, DNP, 20, DNP, DNP, DNP, 10)

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas –88 (10, 12, 7, 9, 10, 18, 3, 19, INJ, left team)

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 553 (48, 20, 54, 56, 58, 64, 58, 59, 45, 44, 47)

Sophomore Alim McNeill – 420 (31, 24, 34, 40, 33, 45, 50, 53, 33, 41, 36)

Redshirt junior Val Martin – 229 (39, INJ, 34, 39, 34, 18, 11, 19, 17, 18)

Freshman Joshua Harris – 63 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, 26, 21, 16, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Dante Johnson – 8 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, DNP, 5, DNP, DNP)

Linebacker

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 520 (54, 36, 44, 61, 50, 69, 46, 44, INJ, 61, 55)

Junior Louis Acceus – 447 (56, 35, 44, 70, 61, 69, 44, 68, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 400 (46, 27, 35, 57, 25, 29, 41, 28, 49, 37, 26)

Freshman Drake Thomas – 338 (20, 11, 27, 27, 27, 8, 32, 44, 71, 51, 20)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 306 (22, 11, 36, 22, 42, 31, 36, 55, 18, INJ, 33)

Redshirt freshman Calvin Hart Jr. – 201 (20, 12, 27, 18, 16, 8, 34, 20, 42, INJ, 4)

Freshman Jaylon Scott – 80 (ST, ST, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 21, 25, 34)

Redshirt freshman Alex Gray – 20 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 20, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams – 7 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST, ST)

Safety

Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 755 (65, 41, 72, 89, 79, 78, 61, 79, 69, 62, 60)

Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 483 (48, 11, 66, 37, 41, 24, 51, 53, 59, 48, 45)

Sophomore De’Von Graves – 215 (28, 36, 6, 52, 39, 54, moved to corner)

Freshman Jakeen Harris – 148 (DNP, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 30, 47, 40, 7, 19)

Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 29 (11, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST, INJ, INJ, ST)

Freshman Khalid Martin – 4 (ST, 4, DNP, ST, ST, DNP, INJ, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Fifth-year senior William Brown – 1 (DNP, 1, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, ST, INJ, ST, ST, ST)

Cornerback

Senior Kishawn Miller – 433 (18, 14, 39, 71, 41, 77, 37, 27, 25, 62, 32)

Junior Chris Ingram – 378 (66, 41, 71, 89, 77, 34, Injured for season)

Sophomore De’Von Graves — 230 (at safety till game seven, 78, 79, 15, INJ, 38)

Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap – 215 (ST, 6, ST, ST, ST, 13, 39, 57, 62, 38)

Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 153 (20, 36, 33, DNP, 17, 47, Injured for season)

Senior Nick McCloud – 90 (59, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, 31, INJ)

Freshman Cecil Powell — 62 (at wide receiver till game eight, 24, 34, ST, 4)

Redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer – 61 (ST, 6, ST, 26, 29, Injured for season)

Nickel

Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 465 (39, 25, 35, 46, 41, 41, 36, 58, 44, 53, 47)

Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 345 (39, 26, 38, 42, 35, 36, 39, 32, 34, 10, 14)

Special teams only

Freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle

Freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark

Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak

Freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins

Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn

Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay

Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman tight end Camden Woods

——

