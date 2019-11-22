News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 22

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Column: A tough evening for NC State's defense

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's loss at Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — NC State's comeback bid falls short at Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren's press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Audio reel: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

• The Wolfpacker — Stats: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

• The Wolfpacker — Final: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore to make instant impact

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball officially announces signing class

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Georgia Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — Whatever can go wrong for NC State has this season

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA sets new deadline for NC State to respond to basketball allegations

• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech buries NC State’s bowl hopes

• Greensboro News-Record — Gate City Classic basketball coming to Greensboro Day

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Returns To Sweet Sixteen With 2-1 Win Over Arkansas

• GoPack.com — Pack’s Second Half Comeback Falls Short at Georgia Tech

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cross Country Headed to Nationals for 2019 Season Finale

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls in 2OT to Chanticleers in NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — NC State Basketball Announces Five Signees in Class of 2020

• Technician — NC State finally shows some fight in near-complete performance

• Technician — Pack football comeback swatted down, bowl hopes stung by Yellow Jackets

• Technician — Wolfpack grabs first takeaways of ACC play, loses one more

• Technician — Men’s soccer ends season with gut-punch loss

• Technician — Set-piece success sees Pack past Razorbacks


{{ article.author_name }}