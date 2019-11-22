The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 22
• The Wolfpacker — Column: A tough evening for NC State's defense
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's loss at Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's comeback bid falls short at Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NC State coach Dave Doeren's press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Audio reel: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
• The Wolfpacker — Stats: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
• The Wolfpacker — Final: Georgia Tech 28, NC State 26
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore to make instant impact
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball officially announces signing class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Georgia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — Whatever can go wrong for NC State has this season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA sets new deadline for NC State to respond to basketball allegations
• Raleigh News & Observer — Georgia Tech buries NC State’s bowl hopes
• Greensboro News-Record — Gate City Classic basketball coming to Greensboro Day
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Returns To Sweet Sixteen With 2-1 Win Over Arkansas
• GoPack.com — Pack’s Second Half Comeback Falls Short at Georgia Tech
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Cross Country Headed to Nationals for 2019 Season Finale
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls in 2OT to Chanticleers in NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — NC State Basketball Announces Five Signees in Class of 2020
• Technician — NC State finally shows some fight in near-complete performance
• Technician — Pack football comeback swatted down, bowl hopes stung by Yellow Jackets
• Technician — Wolfpack grabs first takeaways of ACC play, loses one more
• Technician — Men’s soccer ends season with gut-punch loss
• Technician — Set-piece success sees Pack past Razorbacks
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/xqzJnsDRLU— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 22, 2019
Phenom’s Gate City Invitational— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 22, 2019
(A “Must See” Event of 2019-20 via MaxPreps)
**Cannon vs. Greensboro Day
“With all the built-in storylines & talent strewn across the floor, this will be one of the best matchups NC will see this season”
READ: https://t.co/JA5x2iKCJv pic.twitter.com/pcln0vg7Tb
When NC State’s defense gets pressure, opposing QBs are averaging just 1.0 yards/dropback - 2nd best in P5.— David+ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 21, 2019
When it doesn’t, QBs avg 7.78 yds/db, 39th in P5.
NC State gets pressure 25.3% of the time, 57th in P5.
Just not enough push up front this year to be consistently good.
A moment of zen. pic.twitter.com/CcAI65XZ7p— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) November 22, 2019
