Here are updates from NC State football's game at Georgia Tech.

Pack runs for its first TD of the game (10:03 p.m.)

NC State ran nine times on a 13-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to cut Georgia Tech's lead to 21-10 with 10:15 left in the third quarter. The score came from freshman running back Zonovan Knight, who ran it in from seven yards. Knight has 15 carries for 98 yards in the game. The drive was nearly over when the officials originally ruled that redshirt freshman Devin Carter did not complete the catch on a third and six throw from redshirt freshman Devin Leary. Replay confirmed however that Carter caught the pass, then fumbled and recovered it, reversing the call on the field.

Halftime stats (9:29 p.m.)

Pack turnovers leads to Jackets TD (9:26 p.m.)

Normally reliable redshirt sophomore receiver/punt returner Thayer Thomas muffed a fair catch on a punt, leading to a Georgia Tech recovery at the NC State 31-yard line with 1:03 left in the half. An incomplete third and one pass was wiped away by a roughing the passer penalty on Pack redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Moore, and on the next play redshirt freshman QB James Graham found freshman Ahmarean Brown for an 11-yard score with 32 seconds left in the first half. Georgia Tech leads 21-3.

Massive Wolfpack drive only nets a field goal (9:13 p.m.)

NC State took over at its own 4-yard line with 10:27 to go in the first half. Seventeen plays, 93-yards and 8:20 off the clock later, it faced a fourth and goal at the 3. After a timeout, the Pack chose to kick a 21-yard field goal by sophomore Christopher Dunn, who is playing with a tight back. The drive consisted of 15 runs and two passes. Georgia Tech leads 14-3 with 2:04 left in the half

Georgia Tech dominating the first half (8:47 p.m.)

NC State finally gained a turnover, and it needed it as Georgia Tech had first and goal at the 10-yard line when the Jackets fumbled it away. After forcing a three-and-out on the Pack offense, Georgia Tech took over at midfield and drove for a second TD to take a 14-0 lead with 13:48 left in the half. NC State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle missed an open field tackle that would have stuffed redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham in the backfield for a loss on fourth and one at the NC State 16, and instead Graham was able to gain three yards for the first. One play later he connected with former QB-turned-receiver Tobias Oliver for a 13-yard score.

First quarter stats

Georgia Tech strikes very quickly (8:08 p.m.)