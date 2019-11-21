NC State football’s offense was far from perfect Thursday night.

The old bugaboo in the red zone popped up again when NC State failed to convert on fourth and two from the 10-yard line on its opening drive. It also twice had to settle for field goals. Not getting more points on just one of those possessions would prove to be one of the differences in a 28-26 loss.

The costly turnovers and penalties also proved to be decisive errors. Redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas muffed a punt at the NC State 31-yard line with 1:03 left. Then redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore was called for roughing the passer on an incomplete third down pass (although in Moore’s defense — an iffy one that is more of a byproduct of the modern era’s justifiable overemphasis on player safety). That flag extended the Jackets drive and led to a touchdown with just 32 seconds to go in the half when it should have still been NC State’s ball.

Thus the blame for the loss is spread around to everyone, but the biggest piece falls on a defense that did not look up to the task from the get-go.