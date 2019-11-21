



PRESS RELEASE

NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Thursday that Class of 2020 prospects Ebenezer Dowuona, Nick Farrar, Josh Hall, Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore have all signed National Letters of Intent to join the Wolfpack Basketball Program.

NC State’s five-man recruiting class is currently ranked as the fifth-best class in the team recruiting rankings by 247Sports and Rivals.

“We signed five really good basketball players that can certainly help us in the future, and it helps us continue to develop our culture,” Keatts said. “When you look at the guys we signed, all five of those guys fill a need for us. I’m excited about this bunch. When I took the job I wanted to get some homegrown guys that could be able to help us win a championship one day. Four of those five guys are from the state of North Carolina and that was a priority for our staff and me.

"Give my staff a lot of credit. My assistant coaches did a tremendous job recruiting these guys. It is an exciting class. I’m pumped about this class, and it was one that we needed to have. It was one that I felt was going to be good, and we got the pieces that we really wanted. They were all guys that we prioritized. I love this bunch. Not only are those guys good basketball players, but even more importantly they are good people. I have no doubt these five guys have the potential to live up to the standards we have set for players in our program and NC State fans will be proud of them for what they accomplish both on the court and off the court.”

Ebenezer Dowuona (pronounced (Duh-wanna)

Ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN … ranked as the No. 20 center in the 2020 class by ESPN … Has played on varsity team at The Heritage School in Newnan, Ga., since eighth grade … Averaged eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots per game as a junior … Scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in state championship game to lead Heritage School to Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA State Championship …Earned GISA Boys Basketball All-State honors and First-Team All-County honors … Named to GISA Class AAA Boys Basketball All-State team as a sophomore after helping lead Heritage School to runner-up finish in GISA Class AAA state tournament … Named to GISA All-Region team and GISA Class AAA All-State team as a freshman after helping guide Heritage School to runner-up finish in GISA Class AAA state tournament … Only eighth grader to be named to GISA All-Region 1AAA team in 2016 … Played AAU Basketball for 2020 Game Elite Gold.

Nick Farrar (pronounced (Fuh-rahr)

Fast rising prospect in the 2020 class … Ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports … Averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior while leading Apex Friendship to its best season in program history … Led Apex Friendship to first state tournament appearance in program history and scored 35 points and had 20 rebounds in win over Heritage in program’s first tournament win … Named to 2019 HighSchoolOT.com All-East Boys Basketball Team and was Second-Team All-District selection … Won Camp MVP at the 2018 Fall NC Phenom 150 Exposure Camp … Played AAU for Team Loaded.

Josh Hall

Fast-rising prospect who went from unranked to five-star status in less than a year … Ranked as a five-star prospect by Rivals … Ranked as No. 26 player in the nation by Rivals … Ranked as No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … attended Moravian Prep for senior season and prep school year … teammates with fellow signee Shakeel Moore at Moravian Prep in 2019-20 season … Averaged 19 points per game to help lead Moravian Prep to 33-7 record in 2018-19 season … attended Oak Hill Academy as a sophomore and junior … played for Oak Hill Red Team and helped lead program to National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) National Championships both seasons … attended Southern Durham high school as a freshman … played AAU basketball for Team Loaded on the adidas circuit in the spring of 2019 and averaged 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Cam Hayes

Ranked as four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 46 player nationally by 247Sports and No. 47 overall by Rivals … Ranked as No. 3 prospect in state of North Carolina by 247Sports and the Charlotte Observer … Helped lead Greensboro Day School to 30-5 record and North Carolina Independent Schools Association Boys Basketball State Championship … Averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game … Named to 2018-19 NCISAA 4-A All-State Team and Greensboro News & Record Private School All-Area First-Team … Played at Ben L. Smith High School as a freshman and sophomore … averaged 12.4 points and 7.0 assists per game as a sophomore to lead Smith to 27-4 record and Final 4 of the 3A North Carolina State Tournament … Named to All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference team and North Carolina Basketball Coaches’ Association Third-Team All-District … Played AAU Basketball for Team CP3.

Shakeel Moore

Ranked as the No.5 prospect in the state of North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer … Attending Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. for senior season, playing with fellow signee Josh Hall … Attended Piedmont Classical high school in Browns Summit, N.C. for three years … Led Bobcats to three consecutive Carolina’s Athletic Association for Schools of Choice (CAASC) State Titles … Averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game in 2018-19 season for Piedmont Classical … attended Ragsdale high school in 2015-16 … Played AAU Basketball for Team CP3.