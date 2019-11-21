The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 21
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State football notebook: Seniors want to go bowling
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 13
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack's 2020 hoops class with Jamie Shaw
• Raleigh News & Observer — How did NC State stumble to 1-5 in the ACC? It’s not just about injuries
• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State football’s game against Georgia Tech
• Wilmington Star-News — Misery has company when Wolfpack, Yellow Jackets meet
• GoPack.com — Playoff Football Starts Thursday Night for Wolfpack in Atlanta
• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Arkansas Thursday In NCAA Second Round
• GoPack.com — Pack Set to Host Invitational at Greensboro Aquatic Center
• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Heads to Duals at #15 Cornell and Binghamton
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Aislinn Konig, Markell Johnson gaining confidence
• Technician — Women's basketball travels to St. Mary’s for first road game
• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to continue winning streak
• Technician — NC State volleyball hosts second-ranked Pittsburgh
• Technician — Women’s, men’s cross country ready for NCAA Championships
• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Pack back on track, fly with Cardinals
• Technician — This week in sports: Nov. 21-27
