{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 09:07:33 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 21

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NC State football notebook: Seniors want to go bowling

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 13

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack's 2020 hoops class with Jamie Shaw

• Raleigh News & Observer — How did NC State stumble to 1-5 in the ACC? It’s not just about injuries

• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State football’s game against Georgia Tech

• Wilmington Star-News — Misery has company when Wolfpack, Yellow Jackets meet

• GoPack.com — Playoff Football Starts Thursday Night for Wolfpack in Atlanta

• GoPack.com — NC State Hosts Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Face Arkansas Thursday In NCAA Second Round

• GoPack.com — Pack Set to Host Invitational at Greensboro Aquatic Center

• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle Heads to Duals at #15 Cornell and Binghamton

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Aislinn Konig, Markell Johnson gaining confidence

• Technician — Women's basketball travels to St. Mary’s for first road game

• Technician — Men’s basketball looks to continue winning streak

• Technician — NC State volleyball hosts second-ranked Pittsburgh

• Technician — Women’s, men’s cross country ready for NCAA Championships

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: Pack back on track, fly with Cardinals

• Technician — This week in sports: Nov. 21-27


