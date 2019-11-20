Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack's 2020 hoops class with Jamie Shaw
We were delighted to be joined by Jamie Shaw of Phenom Hoop Report Tuesday at Amedeo's to talk NC State basketball's heralded five-player recruiting class. It was at Phenom Hoops' event Saturday that guard Shakeel Moore of Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., committed.
Shaw and The Wolfpacker basketball recruiting guru Jacey Zembal share their thoughts on the class, including:
• Can Moore and four-star Cam Hayes of Greensboro (N.C.) Day School play in the same backcourt?
• The impact of having four top in-state prospects sign with the Wolfpack.
• Will five-star forward Josh Hall, a teammate of Moore's, potentially skip college to go to the pros?
• If everyone returns and arrives next year, what kind of potential that Wolfpack team would have.
And more!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
