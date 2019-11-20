Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: Betty had three solo tackles in St. Thomas Aquinas' 59-19 win over visiting Plantation (Fla.) High in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs. Note: St. Thomas Aquinas will host Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High in the third round. Season: Through 11 games, Betty has 30 tackles (21 solo), including a sack. Team Record: 11-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.

Last Game: Blaske had seven knockdown blocks in a 26-13 loss at Gray (Ga.) Jones County High in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. South Effingham ran for 148 yards and had 229 total yards of offense. Note: Blaske was ranked as the preseason No. 1 heavyweight in the state 5A rankings by Georgia Grappler. Season: In 11 games, Blaske had 85 knockdown blocks. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Ragsdale had a first-round bye in the 4-A state playoffs. Note: Third-seeded Ragsdale will host sixth-seeded Mooresville (N.C.) High in the second round Friday. Season: Through 11 games, Boykin has 29.5 tackles (including five for loss), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 41 passes for 549 yards and 14 scores. He's also rushed for 120 yards. Team Record: 5-6.

Last Game: Crabtree caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in Heritage's 35-14 home win over at Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest High in the first round of the 4-A state playoffs. Note: Heritage, seeded fifth, will play at fourth-seeded Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons Friday. Season: In 11 games, Crabtree has caught 44 passes for 697 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury. Team Record: 8-4.

Last Game: Finley's season is over. Season: He connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Team Record: 5-5.

Last Game: Brookwood had a 34-9 halftime lead at Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth High in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, but it gave up 21 unanswered fourth quarter points in a 44-41 defeat. Team Record: 5-6.

Last Game: Archer ran for 233 yards and 5.3 yards per carry and had 551 total yards in a 31-28 win over visiting Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Note: Archer will host Canton (Ga.) Cherokee High in the second round Friday. Team Record: 8-3 and ranked as the No. 8 Class AAAAAAA team in the state.

Last Game: Gonzaga lost 44-14 at Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel High in the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference playoffs. Team Record: 8-3 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Maryland by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's campaign was cut short by injury. Team Record: 4-6.

Last Game: Westside lost 28-7 at Baxley (Ga.) Appling County High in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Team Record: 6-5.

Last Game: Lackawanna is preparing to play top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kan., in the national title game for junior colleges. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Season: 23 tackles (14 solo), including 9.5 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries in 10 games. Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.



Last Game: Myers Park had a bye in the first round of the 4-AA state playoffs. Note: Fourth-seeded Myers Park hosts city-rival Ardrey Kell High in the second round Friday. Season: Rooks has 47 catches for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. Team Record: 11-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Caught a pass for 11 yards and had a solo tackle for a loss in a 49-20 home win over Wilson (N.C.) Fike High on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the first round of the 3-A state playoffs. Note: Fourth-seeded Terry Sanford will host Rocky Mount (N.C.) High in the second round Friday night. Season: Through 12 games, Udoh has made 22 receptions for 276 yards and three scores. He has 14 tackles (eigh solo), including two for loss, and has posted five quarterback hurries. Team Record: 9-3.

Last Game: Cary's season is over. Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Vann was updated from a two-star prospect to a three-star by Rivals.com. Team Record: 4-7.