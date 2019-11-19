The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 19
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State commit Josh Hall plays with chip on his shoulder
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star forward Josh Hall gives NC State own 'Fab Five'
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State deal with short turnaround
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Deonte Holden elevated to first string
• The Wolfpacker — Recap: Dave Doeren's press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 11
• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Louisville 34, NC State 20
• Raleigh News & Observer — Josh Hall, the No. 2 basketball player in North Carolina, commits to NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — With Thursday night game at Georgia Tech, NC State football gets ‘no rest for the weary’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Hey Duke, UNC, after signing top NC recruit, NC State has top 5 national recruiting class
• Fayetteville Observer — Village Christian’s Justin Thomas ranks among state’s top prospects
• Fayetteville Observer — Boys’ high school basketball preview: 5 things to know
• Fayetteville Observer — Boys’ high school basketball preview: 5 players to watch
• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina, N.C. State to meet in prime time to close regular season
• GoPack.com — NC State to Host Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Alcorn State Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum
• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Hosts Maine Tuesday Morning
• GoPack.com — NC State vs. North Carolina Game Time Set
• Technician — Poor offensive grades follow NC State after Louisville loss
• Technician — Secondary lets down improved front seven against Louisville
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Backs against the wall is nothing new for Doeren
• Technician — Offensive matchups for Wolfpack football’s final road game
• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to bounce back versus Georgia Tech
• Technician — Takeaways from NC State's 34-20 loss to Louisville
thank you to all the schools who have offered/ actively recruited me ... but I’ve made my decision !!!! WOLFPACK NATION ❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/uzg9XaBnXl— Josh Hall (@jay5mula) November 19, 2019
Welcome to #WPN, @jay5mula pic.twitter.com/pec5xPxEtG— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 19, 2019
Holding steady in the AP Top 25! #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/IsNKlkITCb— #14 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 18, 2019
We are HOSTING the first round of the NCAA Championships! More details to follow. #GoPack // #90MinuteParty pic.twitter.com/UpRsPqyjWu— NC State Men's Soccer (@PackMensSoccer) November 18, 2019
Audio: Dave Doeren's weekly PC ... https://t.co/zDRSUUWB2P— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 18, 2019
