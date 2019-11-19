News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 19

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State commit Josh Hall plays with chip on his shoulder

• The Wolfpacker — Five-star forward Josh Hall gives NC State own 'Fab Five'

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren, NC State deal with short turnaround

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren's weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Deonte Holden elevated to first string

• The Wolfpacker — Recap: Dave Doeren's press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 11

• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Louisville 34, NC State 20

• Raleigh News & Observer — Josh Hall, the No. 2 basketball player in North Carolina, commits to NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — With Thursday night game at Georgia Tech, NC State football gets ‘no rest for the weary’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Hey Duke, UNC, after signing top NC recruit, NC State has top 5 national recruiting class

• Fayetteville Observer — Village Christian’s Justin Thomas ranks among state’s top prospects

• Fayetteville Observer — Boys’ high school basketball preview: 5 things to know

• Fayetteville Observer — Boys’ high school basketball preview: 5 players to watch

• Fayetteville Observer — North Carolina, N.C. State to meet in prime time to close regular season

• GoPack.com — NC State to Host Coastal Carolina Thursday in NCAA First Round

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Alcorn State Tuesday at Reynolds Coliseum

• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Hosts Maine Tuesday Morning

• GoPack.com — NC State vs. North Carolina Game Time Set

• Technician — Poor offensive grades follow NC State after Louisville loss

• Technician — Secondary lets down improved front seven against Louisville

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Backs against the wall is nothing new for Doeren

• Technician — Offensive matchups for Wolfpack football’s final road game

• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to bounce back versus Georgia Tech

• Technician — Takeaways from NC State's 34-20 loss to Louisville


——

{{ article.author_name }}