Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players did during week 11 of the NFL season: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played every snap (63 total) for the 11th straight week .. He helped the Vikings win 27-23 over the Denver Broncos to improve to 8-3 on the season … Minnesota ran for just 37 yards and 2.1 yards per carry, plus allowed three sacks and an additional five hits on the quarterback. QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: After missing last week with a knee injury, Brissett returned to the lineup and helped the Colts improve to 6-4 with a 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars … Brissett completed 15 of 24 passes for 148 yards and a TD with one pick and ran twice for 12 yards and a score ... Had a QB rating of 76.4 ... Through nine contests, Brissett has connected on 168 of 260 passes (64.6 percent) for 1,797 yards with 15 scores and four interceptions … Also has 39 rushing attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns ... Is tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring passes and 15th in passer rating (97.5) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes.

Jacoby Brissett makes magic happen on fourth and goal 😳 #Colts #JAXvsIND @JBrissett12



DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Cleveland Browns: The 4-6 Browns topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 in a home win on Thursday night, with Burris getting the start ... Burris was active, making five tackles (four solo), including a sack ... He had an interception he returned 27 yards, forced a fumble and registered a quarterback hurry while playing 42 of 74 snaps on defense and adding 19 reps on special teams ... Has played in eight games overall with five starts, and has 13 tackles (12 solo), two interceptions, a sack and a QB hurry.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Is on injured reserve due to a torn ACL ... The Broncos fell to 3-7 with its loss to the Vikings … Had 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass broken up in four starts before the injury. P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Oakland Raiders: Had five punts for an average of 43.2 yards and net average of 32.8 yards for the 6-4 Raiders, who topped the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10 … Landed one punt inside the 20 and had a long of 50 yards ... Through 10 games, he has punted 41 times for an average of 46.8 yards and a net of 39.0 yards ... His punting average is eighth best in the NFL ... Has landed 16 punts inside the 20, which is tied for 16th in the league. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: The 0-10 Bengals fell 17-10 at the Raiders Finley’s second career start ... Finley went 13-of-31 passing for 115 yards and one interception … He also rushed three times for 47 yards and fumbled once … His passer rating was 39.0 ... Through two starts, Finley has completed 29 of 61 passes (47.5 percent) for 282 yards and a score with two picks and rushed eight times for 69 yards ... He has a passer rating of 52.8. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Oakland Raiders: Was active but did not play in the Raiders' win over the Bengals … He has played once this year and went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown for the 6-4 Raiders. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington Redskins: Harmon started and had his most productive game of the season, catching five of six passes thrown his way for 53 yards in the 1-9 Redskins' 34-17 home loss to the New York Jets … He played 63 out of 68 snaps on offense and added nine more on special teams ... For the season, he has 13 receptions for 128 yards in 10 games, including four starts.

Great job by Haskins to step up on the pocket, avoiding the free rusher off the edge and delivering a strike to Kelvin Harmon for a first down #Redskins pic.twitter.com/jM0QTYKDOU — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 17, 2019

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made all three field goal attempts (distances of 51, 34 and 21 yards) and also connected on four extra points … The Bills won 37-20 at at home over the Miami Dolphins to improve to 7-3 ... On the season, he is 11 of 16 on field goals (long of 51 yards) and 22 of 23 on extra points. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 2-8 Giants had a bye week … On the season, he has started five of 10 contests and made 26 tackles. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Reserve had three carries for 11 yards and his first touchdown of the season, and he caught three out of four targeted passes for 24 yards in the Colts' win … Hines was in for 24 offensive snaps and seven special teams plays ... For the season, he has rushed 25 times for 77 yards and a score and caught 30 passes for 242 yards. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-6 Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football ... Jones has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury ... He is questionable to play against the Chiefs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys: Made his season debut for the 6-4 Cowboys during Dallas' 35-27 win at the Detroit Lions ... Played exclusively (16 snaps) on special teams. OL Ted Larsen (2006-09), Chicago Bears: The 4-6 Bears lost 17-7 at the Los Angeles Rams, falling to 4-6 … Larsen played three special teams snaps ... He has played in six games (missing one with an injury) and started once. DT T.Y. McGill (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are playing the Chiefs Monday night. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers played as a reserve and caught one of two passes thrown his way for seven yards in the 9-1 Patriots' 17-10 win at the Philadelphia Eagles ... Played 19 snaps out of 74 on offense ... Has 15 receptions for 179 yards in nine games this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt earned the start in the Bengals' loss at the Raiders and finished with six tackles (two solo) ... He played 48 of 70 defensive snaps plus five on special teams ... In 10 games, which includes three starts, Pratt has 29 tackles (17 solo). OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Richardson played 23 out of 63 snaps as a reserve in the 4-6 Jaguars loss at the Indianapolis Colts … Jacksonville ran for 29 yards and 3.2 yards per carry and allowed two sacks and five hits on the quarterback ... Has started twice and appeared in all 10 games this year. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The 4-6 Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football … Rivers, who has made 218 consecutive starts in the NFL, through 10 games this year had completed 240 of 364 passes (65.9 percent) for 2,816 yards with 14 scores and 10 picks, and rushed 10 times for 24 yards ... His passer rating is 90.6 ... Entering week 12, he led the NFL in passing yards and is tied for 12th in completion percentage (among QBs with more than 100 pass attempts). RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve ran five times for 26 yards and caught five of six passes thrown his way for 19 yards and a score in the 5-5 Steelers loss at the Browns … Samuels played 25 of the 74 offensive snaps and another eight plays on special teams ... For the season, he has 45 rushes for 115 yards and a score plus 34 receptions for 186 yards and another touchdown in eight games, which included a pair of starts ... Also has completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards with an interception. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: On injured reserve for the 49ers, but is eligible to return at any point now … The 8-0 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started at right guard and played all but three offensive snaps, snapping his streak of getting every rep thus far this year, but the 3-7-1 Cardinals lost 36-26 at the San Francisco 49ers ... Sweezy had a tackle on a fumble return ... The Cards ran for 135 yards and 5.4 yards per carry, and allowed four sacks and four quarterback hits.

J.R. Sweezy is exceeding expectations https://t.co/nzRGWsdoWw pic.twitter.com/PVVSYYSKJU — Revenge of the Birds (@revengeofbirds) November 6, 2019

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Thuney played all 74 snaps at left guard in the Patriots' win … New England ran for 74 yards and 3.4 yards per carry and allowed one sack and six hits on the quarterback ... He has started all 10 games for 9-1 New England.

In their last 33 games (reg & postseason), the Patriots have surrendered 46 sacks.



In those games, Joe Thuney has played 2,349 of a possible 2,404 defensive snaps (99.6%).



Per @PFF, he's allowed just one of those 46 sacks.



Consistency in performance. — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) November 14, 2019