Making it a double whammy for the Pack, the ACC’s television partners slotted NCSU into a primetime slot Saturday, meaning it only had a few hours of sleep before getting started on preparing for Georgia Tech.

The Wolfpack will have a short turnaround to play at Georgia Tech Thursday night. The game was scheduled with both teams playing the previous Saturday despite this being a year in which the calendar fell in a way that allowed for two bye weeks this season.

There was a lot that a young NC State football team could learn from its 34-20 loss to Louisville in Raleigh Saturday evening, but in the latest twist in a bizarre schedule there simply is no time for that.

“It's already game-week Wednesday,” Doeren said. “So no rest for the weary. We woke up day after the game, it was already Tuesday. We have to get on a plane here Wednesday.”



Monday is normally a day off for the Wolfpack, but instead the team will practice in the evening before getting back at it Tuesday morning for its normally scheduled workout.

There will also be a walkthrough Wednesday before getting on the planes.

"It's probably harder on the staff than it is anything,” Doeren noted. “We won't practice as long or as much because we don't have as many days. For us, you're trying to watch 10 games that they've played and also look at yourself and fix problems because the game is a lot about us, not beating us. It's just really quick.

"I mean, we're leaving town Wednesday. … I think when you're dealing with injuries and health, and then also just fatigue, going from a Saturday night game to a road game, it's really challenging on the staff and the players.”

The unknown is how well NC State’s freshmen, the Pack started six of them against Louisville, will handle it.

“They're resilient guys,” Doeren said. “The thing that has impressed me with them is their resolve and their fight. I don't think they'll flinch one bit. It is what it is. These guys will go out there and battle.

“I don't think I'll be able to truly answer it until after the game because I haven't seen them go through it yet. By all indications, their mood and their mindset yesterday when we met with them, they were great.”

One reality that is easy to comprehend even in a short turnaround: NC State’s thinning bowl hopes.

The Pack stands at 4-6 overall, meaning it will need to win at Georgia Tech and then return home and knock off archrival North Carolina to reach bowl eligibility status.

“I think they understand that it's a sudden death mentality if you're thinking bowl season,” Doeren said. “But we got to win this one first. It's the only one that matters, and you get this one, then you can talk about that.”