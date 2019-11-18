Hall announced for NC State on Monday night, which had been in the works for weeks. He officially visited NCSU, DePaul and Louisville, and ultimately picked the Wolfpack over the Blue Demons. The fifth member of NC State’s class of 2020, is also the highest ranked.

Josh Hall has been away from home the last four years off and on, but that won’t be a concern for college.

Rivals.com has the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward ranked No. 26 overall in the country in the class of 2020. Hall joined Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep senior guard teammate Shakeel Moore, Greensboro (N.C.) Day point guard Camren Hayes, Apex (N.C.) Friendship power forward Nick Farrar and Newnan (Ga.) Heritage Academy center Ebenezer Dowuona. NCSU also has current freshman wing Dereon Seabron and Nebraska junior shooting guard transfer Thomas Allen redshirt this season.



Hall officially visited NC State on Oct. 16-18 and followed up by visiting DePaul on Oct. 27-29. In-between he made the key decision of changing his mind on waiting to sign in April. Hall returned to watched NC State whip St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coaches Takayo Siddle and Roy Roberson in turn watched him play Friday night (along with Moore) at Raleigh Ravenscroft High.

Hall reaching the point of being an ACC signee and playing in his hometown area is an improbable story line. The Durham native played his freshman year at Southern Durham High. The then 6-3 wing made the move to Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy for two years on the Warriors “B” team. He actually unofficially visited NCSU in 2017, but it wasn’t until he blossomed at Moravian Prep during his senior year that his recruitment took off. NC State didn’t watch him much that season, but ended up offering after it ended April 4, 2019.

Hall switched to Team Loaded NC traveling team, and blossomed last spring and summer. Along the way, he elected bypassing being a freshman in college this season, has gained at least 30 pounds and shot up the rankings to No. 26 in the country.

Hall averaged 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games played on the adidas circuit. He shot an impressive 14 of 34 on three-pointers for 41.2 percent. Hall also played in two contests with CP3 one weekend, pouring in 30 against against the Houston Hoops on May 10.

Hall continued his national ascent with a good showing at the Pangos Camp in the Los Angeles area, and he became a key NC State recruiting priority during the July evaluation period.

Hall’s commitment currently means the Wolfpack don’t have any remaining scholarships for the class of 2020, and have two left for 2021.