NC State had a rare halftime lead, but it could not hold on in a 34-20 loss to Louisville Saturday evening. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Key Moment Of The Game

The game all turned after the first six plays of the third quarter. On third and nine, Louisville found a mismatch with speedy sophomore receiver Tutu Atwell racing past Wolfpack redshirt junior linebacker Brock Miller for a 74-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 14-10 lead. On NC State’s first play of the second half, freshman receiver Keyon Lesane fumbled and Louisville recovered at the NC State 40-yard line. Two plays later, sophomore H-back Marshon Ford broke free on the sideline for a 42-yard TD catch. Within six plays, a 10-7 NC State lead at halftime had turned into a 20-10 deficit (Louisville missed the extra point after the second TD).

Three Things That Worked

1. Stopping the run Coming into Saturday, the fewest rushing yards for Louisville in a game this year had been 124. In six of its first nine games it had rushed for at least 200 yards. NC State held the Cards to just 77 net yards, almost 50 yards fewer than its previous season-low. The 2.0 yards per carry was also the worst by Louisville’s offense in 2019. 2. Running the football NC State’s trio of running backs — freshmen Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston and sophomore Ricky Person Jr. — combined to rush 23 times for 99 yards, marking the second straight game that the Pack had an effective rushing attack from its backfield. If NCSU could have worked from a lead in the second half, the running totals probably could have been even better. 3. Showing fight Between the first half and not giving up in the fourth quarter through the last minute, this young Wolfpack team showed that it’s not going to roll over. As long as there are bowl hopes still alive, this team is going to fight.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Defending the big pass plays Bottom line is there are two areas in which NC State lost this football game. The first was defending the deep pass. Louisville scored on touchdown passes of 42, 43 and 74 yards. Twenty-one of its 34 points and 159 of its 326 total yards came on those three passes. NC Sate was also flagged for pass interference on multiple deep throws. 2. Turnovers The other reason why NC State lost was turnovers. The Pack had three of them, all by freshmen, while Louisville had none. In a remarkable stat that is part of this perfect storm of negative forces working against NC State this season, the Pack have yet to gain a turnover in six ACC games. 3. Third quarter You can make a case that NC State outplayed Louisville for the first, second and fourth quarters, but the third quarter went so decisively wrong for the Pack it made the difference.

Position-By-Position Battles