TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — News and views: NC State coach Kevin Keatts post-schedule release
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Nate Irving and Russell Wilson led NC State past Florida State in 2010
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts pumped about his 2021 signing class
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts Thursday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack podcast: NC State vs. Florida State football preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts wants to hear more from rookie guards Hayes, Moore
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball signs three players for Class of 2021
• Fayetteville Observer — Could NC State signee Terquavion Smith be the best player from N.C. in 2021 class?
• Fayetteville Observer — TV info, odds and more for this week’s games involving in-state college football teams
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wolfpack QB Bailey Hockman gets shot to face former Seminoles team
• Technician — Baseball, tennis headline several talented classes from spring sports
• Technician — Signing day brings promise for fall sports at NC State
• Technician — Winter sports crush top signing-day classes for NC State athletics
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Florida State Saturday night
• GoPack.com — Pack announces three signees in class of 2021
Thankful for receiving a scholarship from NC State! @ustinShelton pic.twitter.com/nX0HwDrkNp— Xavior Williams (@xaviebaby22) November 13, 2020
Philip Rivers has passed Dan Marino for 5th most passing yards in NFL history ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rPnFy7ertG— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2020
Balled out on his birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ak7NTz4xkw— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2020
Pack to Pack connection. Philip Rivers with the bday present for @TheNyNy7! https://t.co/wrDSDPE3AN— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 13, 2020
TOUCHDOWN JACOBY!!!— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2020
📺 FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/c4uiGGMdPt
Decent night for @PackFootball:— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 13, 2020
Philip Rivers: 302 yards, 1 TD
Nyheim Hines: 115 total yards, 2 TD
Jacoby Brissett out of nowhere rushing TD: 1
The NC State-Connecticut hoops game for Dec. 5 is now official. It will be a 2 p.m. tipoff on a network TBA.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 12, 2020
"I am struggling right now because I can't go into a store and buy some shoes."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 13, 2020
Same, @CoachKeattsNCSU 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/bHzXHyker2
"Breon I think is the steal of our State." @PackMensBball HC @CoachKeattsNCSU on @ReidsvilleBB PG Breon Pass (@PassBreon) ...@WFMY @WFMYhss @RamsBballhoops @PackAthletics pic.twitter.com/NlWKzIiXwo— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 12, 2020
4-Star Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central (NC) signed his NLI with NC State yesterday #AbsoluteBasketball— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 12, 2020
WATCH his Highlights from @Phenom_Hoops This Summer
🎥 https://t.co/rOHyeVTzhd pic.twitter.com/TU6MeiQhHl
Video Of The Day
Wow. pic.twitter.com/UTWs9GRYp5— TK (@MemphisRed30) November 13, 2020
——
