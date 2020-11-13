TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 13.

Thankful for receiving a scholarship from NC State! @ustinShelton pic.twitter.com/nX0HwDrkNp

Philip Rivers has passed Dan Marino for 5th most passing yards in NFL history ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rPnFy7ertG

Balled out on his birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ak7NTz4xkw

Pack to Pack connection. Philip Rivers with the bday present for @TheNyNy7 ! https://t.co/wrDSDPE3AN

Decent night for @PackFootball : Philip Rivers: 302 yards, 1 TD Nyheim Hines: 115 total yards, 2 TD Jacoby Brissett out of nowhere rushing TD: 1

The NC State-Connecticut hoops game for Dec. 5 is now official. It will be a 2 p.m. tipoff on a network TBA.

"I am struggling right now because I can't go into a store and buy some shoes." Same, @CoachKeattsNCSU 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/bHzXHyker2

"Breon I think is the steal of our State." @PackMensBball HC @CoachKeattsNCSU on @ReidsvilleBB PG Breon Pass ( @PassBreon ) ... @WFMY @WFMYhss @RamsBballhoops @PackAthletics pic.twitter.com/NlWKzIiXwo

4-Star Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central (NC) signed his NLI with NC State yesterday #AbsoluteBasketball WATCH his Highlights from @Phenom_Hoops This Summer 🎥 https://t.co/rOHyeVTzhd pic.twitter.com/TU6MeiQhHl

