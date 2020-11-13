 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 13.

Former NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers and former Pack players on the Colts had big nights. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — News and views: NC State coach Kevin Keatts post-schedule release

• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Nate Irving and Russell Wilson led NC State past Florida State in 2010

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts pumped about his 2021 signing class

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts Thursday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida State

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack podcast: NC State vs. Florida State football preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Kevin Keatts wants to hear more from rookie guards Hayes, Moore

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball signs three players for Class of 2021

• Fayetteville Observer — Could NC State signee Terquavion Smith be the best player from N.C. in 2021 class?

• Fayetteville Observer — TV info, odds and more for this week’s games involving in-state college football teams

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wolfpack QB Bailey Hockman gets shot to face former Seminoles team

• Technician — Baseball, tennis headline several talented classes from spring sports

• Technician — Signing day brings promise for fall sports at NC State

• Technician — Winter sports crush top signing-day classes for NC State athletics

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Florida State Saturday night

• GoPack.com — Pack announces three signees in class of 2021

Video Of The Day

