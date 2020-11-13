NC State Wolfpack men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Thursday during a virtual press conference two weeks before the season opener on Nov. 25.

The fourth-year coach of the Wolfpack discussed signing day for the 2021 class, how his current roster is shaping up in the weeks leading up to the season and his thoughts on the Pack's schedule release this week.

We analyze the highlights of what he said in this News & Views format: