NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts held a virtual press conference Thursday less than two weeks before the season is set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Keatts opened by discussing his 2021 recruiting class. All three of the Wolfpack's 2021 commits signed yesterday, including four-stars Terquavion Smith and Ernest Ross, as well as three-star point guard Breon Pass.

The coach also answered questions about his current team and the schedule release this week.

Here is the video of Keatts from Thursday: