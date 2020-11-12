Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Discussion of the men's basketball schedule and signing day.

-Quick reflection of the Pack's 44-41 loss to No. 11 Miami Friday.

-What to expect from Florida State in game eight.

-Can redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman have a repeat successful performance after a career game Friday?

-AND much more!

