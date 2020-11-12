Two years ago, NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts and his staff decided to make a splash with a trio of young in-state guards: Cam Hayes, Breon Pass and Terquavion Smith. At the time, all three were just beginning their sophomore years in high school.

Keatts and company took the trio to a home football game against Virginia and used the opportunity to offer each of the three a scholarship to NC State.

“I think all of those guys, when they left, were surprised they had an offer,” Keatts said. “The staff and I talked about it, that when these guys came to campus, we could sit them down and have a chance to offer them a scholarship.

“And I think that went a long way not only with the kids, but their families.”

On Wednesday, Pass and Smith officially signed with NC State, joining Hayes who had reclassified into the 2020 class and inked with the Wolfpack last year..

The group are part of Keatts' plan to get involved with players earlier and also re-emphasize recruiting in the state of North Carolina.

“I think it's becoming more popular for guys to come to NC State,” Keatts noted. “When I first came here, I had a theory that in-state guys, if they didn't get an offer at one point from North Carolina or Duke, they would look at it as a disappointment. And they would go outside of the state and sign with another Power Five team.

"That's a little different now.”

Pass, a three-star from Reidsville (N.C.) High, and Smith, a four-star from Farmville (N.C.) Central High, joined four-star forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., to make up NC State’s three-player recruiting class.

“The great thing about the guys that we've recruited lately is they all are gym rats,” Keatts said.

Here are the coach's comments on each player.