• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s mock class, second edition: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson delivers special message to graduating NC State athletes
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football legend Philip Rivers makes post-NFL career plans
• The Wolfpacker — A look ahead at the Wolfpack women’s 2020-21 roster
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars
• Raleigh News & Observer — Colts QB Philip Rivers has a new job after NFL — Alabama high school football coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jaylon Gibson stays in the ACC, which not long ago would have forced him away
• GoPack.com — Russell Wilson speaks to 2020 spring student-athlete graduates
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Second round in PNC Region for best NCSU game since 2000: The two seed is 2001 when football gave FSU football its first home ACC loss, a 34-28 win that came down to last play. The six seed is 10-3 win vs. Notre Dame during a hurricane in 2016. Details: https://t.co/6iKu0QFItE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 7, 2020
Second round in PNC Region for best NCSU game since 2000: The 1 seed is when Julius Hodge led Pack to a win over 21-1, top-ranked Duke in 2004. The 4 seed is Russell Wilson/Nate Irving led NCSU to dramatic 28-24 win over No. 16 FSU in 2010. Details: https://t.co/6iKu0QFItE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 7, 2020
Some incredible words from @DangeRussWilson at today’s graduation ceremony for our student-athletes. A huge thanks to him for being a part of this special day!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
Whole speech coming soon, but for now, hear Russell talk about his love for NC State: pic.twitter.com/68tT7IK7tj
Blessed to be In this position all glory to god❗️❤️ (Recruitment still open ) pic.twitter.com/MicHaQeDDi— Diego Pounds ✞ (@chaboiidiego) May 9, 2020
I will be committing on my mother’s birthday June 2nd All the glory goes to you God #godssoldier— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) May 8, 2020
His Stock Keeps Rising 📈— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) May 8, 2020
LB Jordan Poole (@jordan_poole03) has accepted an invite to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl @NBCSports #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z81vhaW3q2
SOURCES: I’m expecting a ton of scheduling changes in 2021. The first one, though, is @NCStateBaseball has been forced to back out of the 2021 Round Rock Classic in an effort to save costs. #Pack9 could return to the tourney in future, but won’t happen in ’21. They won’t be alone— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 8, 2020
The #Jaguars have added a veteran QB, agreeing to terms with Mike Glennon, league source says. He comes in behind Gardner Minshew to add some experience to the team’s QB room.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 8, 2020
Philip Rivers introduces as Head Coach at @BCCatholicHS https://t.co/5OCLS4dTOD— Colin Cahill (@colincahill13) May 8, 2020
