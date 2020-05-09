News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, May 9.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s mock class, second edition: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — Russell Wilson delivers special message to graduating NC State athletes

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football legend Philip Rivers makes post-NFL career plans

• The Wolfpacker — A look ahead at the Wolfpack women’s 2020-21 roster

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon signs contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

• Raleigh News & Observer — Colts QB Philip Rivers has a new job after NFL — Alabama high school football coach

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jaylon Gibson stays in the ACC, which not long ago would have forced him away

• GoPack.com — Russell Wilson speaks to 2020 spring student-athlete graduates

