Russell Wilson delivers special message to graduating NC State athletes
Many NC State student-athletes graduated today in virtual commencement ceremonies, including one specifically for athletes that had a special guest deliver a message to the new graduates.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, an NC State graduate that played football and baseball for the school, gave an inspiring message for the now-graduated athletes.
Some incredible words from @DangeRussWilson at today’s graduation ceremony for our student-athletes. A huge thanks to him for being a part of this special day!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
Whole speech coming soon, but for now, hear Russell talk about his love for NC State: pic.twitter.com/68tT7IK7tj
Here is what Wilson said to the graduates:
You guys mean the world to me because that's where everything started for me. I can remember being a junior and senior in high school during visits to Raleigh, being seen by Elliot for baseball, getting to be on the practice fields and that journey to Carter-Finley Stadium. All the different things I got to do, it was a true joy. I'll forever wear red and white because of you all. It's an amazing, amazing journey. It's just the beginning. Like I said, if I can pray for you guys, if I can do anything for you guys, I'm always here rooting for you. Love big, serve big and forgive big. I love you guys and it's an honor to be here with you all. I'll be rooting for you guys and can't wait to see you change the world. If there's athletes on here, I can't wait to see in whatever sport you play, guys and girls. Like I said, love big, serve big and forgive big. I love you guys and go Pack!
Wilson wasn't the only Pack pro to deliver a message to NC State graduates Friday. World Series Champion Trea Turner, a former baseball player for NC State, also made a virtual appearance for the graduates.
To #NCState2020, @treavturner has a special message for you all as you turn those tassels today. pic.twitter.com/7dmhBOJpki— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 8, 2020
NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan added some words of his own on a special video the NC State athletics Twitter page shared for the graduating student-athletes.
Dear #NCState20 Graduates,— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
Never forget that there is strength in the Pack. #GoPack
- @BooCorrigan pic.twitter.com/7aZ0O9GDyz
Lastly, several of the graduating seniors recorded videos of themselves to explain what their college experience at NC State meant to them.
Baseball player Brad Debo, women's basketball player Erika Cassell, football player Dylan Parham, women's soccer player Kia Rankin, swimming and diving's Noah Hensley and cross country athlete Elly Henes all had their videos shared on the NC State Athletics Twitter page.
"I'm thankful for everything the coaches and the entire school and university have done for me. I'm even more thankful for the relationships I've created with my teammates."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- @brddebo1 (@NCStateBaseball) #GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/BuZp6eBFS7
"I can't imagine going to a better school. NC State does a great job with its student-athletes at keeping us together and supporting one another."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- @ErikaCassell24 (@PackWomensBball) #GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/Ya6VpqKJdf
"I feel like chasing two dreams at a university like this is more than anybody could ever ask."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- @dylannnnn_13 (@PackFootball)#GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/gN2po3RVLW
"The last four years here have meant everything to me because I've seen so much growth in myself, and I've also made lifelong friendships that I don't think I would've made elsewhere."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- Kia Rankin (@PackWSoccer)#GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/sA3V1PVaCm
"The memories I've taken from each day, the bad ones, the good ones...everything will be cherished."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- @noahensley64 (@packswimdive)#GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/fAlmLTVo5e
"I'm so grateful to have had such an amazing coaching staff and women's team that made competition feel like you're doing it for something bigger than yourself."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 8, 2020
- @_ellyphant_ (@PackXC/@Wolfpack_TF)#GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/XUACUWswOB
——
