Some incredible words from @DangeRussWilson at today's graduation ceremony for our student-athletes. A huge thanks to him for being a part of this special day!

Here is what Wilson said to the graduates:

You guys mean the world to me because that's where everything started for me. I can remember being a junior and senior in high school during visits to Raleigh, being seen by Elliot for baseball, getting to be on the practice fields and that journey to Carter-Finley Stadium. All the different things I got to do, it was a true joy. I'll forever wear red and white because of you all. It's an amazing, amazing journey. It's just the beginning. Like I said, if I can pray for you guys, if I can do anything for you guys, I'm always here rooting for you. Love big, serve big and forgive big. I love you guys and it's an honor to be here with you all. I'll be rooting for you guys and can't wait to see you change the world. If there's athletes on here, I can't wait to see in whatever sport you play, guys and girls. Like I said, love big, serve big and forgive big. I love you guys and go Pack!

Wilson wasn't the only Pack pro to deliver a message to NC State graduates Friday. World Series Champion Trea Turner, a former baseball player for NC State, also made a virtual appearance for the graduates.